Garces ends Immanuel's upset run through Central Section baseball playoffs

Immanuel High's upset run through the Central Section Division III playoffs ended Saturday afternoon, but not without a fight.
The sixth-seeded Eagles lost to No. 1 Garces 5-3 in the championship game at Visalia's Rawhide Ballpark.
Not bad for a team that moved up a division after winning the 2016 D-IV crown (but bowing out as a No. 4 D-IV seed last year).
Against Garces, Immanuel fell behind 4-0 after three innings and 5-1 after six. But the Eagles rallied to bring the go-ahead run to the plate before a called strike three ended the game.
No. 9 hitter Justin Paboojian was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Bradley Collins-Dunn had a double to pace the Eagles offense. JT Friesen, Collins-Dunn and Trace Pires scored the runs.
Friesen went the distance pitching for Immanuel, allowing 11 hits and four earned runs. Last week, he threw a four-hitter to beat third-seeded Madera South 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
Three pitchers, freshman Nick Perryman and seniors Hunter Adams and Chris Garibay, combined to beat No. 2 Independence 4-3 in the semifinals.
