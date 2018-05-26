Exeter shuts out Coalinga for section softball crown

Exeter High shut out Coalinga 6-0 Saturday morning at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond to win the Central Section Division IV softball championship.
The Monarchs got the last out on a play at the plate to set off their celebration. Freshman pitcher Brooklyn Blackmon got the win.
In the only section softball final not involving a top seed, No. 3 Exeter scored runs in the first and second innings, two in the third and got a two-run, inside-the-park home run from junior Corinne Acosta in the fourth. Margie Wright Diamond's dimensions, bigger by 10 feet or more than most high school fields, lends to balls getting far past outfielders.
That gave Acosta 73 hits for the season, a Central Section record, according to historian Bob Barnett. The former record was 71 by Edison's Nikki Schrey in 2005.
Exeter won its first section title since 2013. Coalinga, the No. 5 seed that beat No. 1 Dos Palos in the semifinals (the Horned Toads' first win in four tries against the Broncos this year), moved up a division this year after winning D-V in 2017.
Comments