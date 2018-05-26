Selma High softball wins another Central Section title

Clovis High pitcher Danielle Lung keeps her team close until a scrappy offense pushes across a couple of late runs as the Cougars beat Central 2-1 to win the Central Section softball championship Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Fresno State's Margie Wr
A year after the Monache High softball team lost in the Central Section final, the Marauders made sure it didn't happen again. Pitcher Chloe Rivas, who is orally committed to New Mexico State, scattered four hits as top-seeded Monache defeated No.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Local dignitaries gathered for ribbon cutting ceremonies welcoming two new tenants to the Pacific Southwest Building, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Information Systems & Technology, and Smile Direct Club.