Fowler returns to Central Section baseball glory

Fowler High, long a power in Central Section baseball but mostly quiet this decade, is back on top.
The Redcats beat Exeter 4-0 Saturday morning at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia for the Division IV championship.
It's Fowler's 13th section baseball crown, according to historian Bob Barnett, but its first since 2010.
Names synonymous with Fowler success dotted the day. It started with retiring Fowler Unified Superintendent Eric Cederquist throwing out the first pitch.
Josh Feaver, coach Bill Feaver's son, led off the third inning with a double and later scored on an error. And JT Hammer, grandson of program booster Leonard Hammer, hit an RBI double and later scored in the Redcats' three-run fourth.
Spencer Lima and Dylan Lopez also had RBIs in the inning.
Parker Renteria didn't allow a hit in three innings and stranded a runner at third in the third. Hammer went the rest of the way, getting a strikeout to strand a runner at third in the fourth and a strikeout to leave the bases loaded in the sixth.
