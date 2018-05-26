Selma High defeated Central Sequoia League foe Dinuba 12-6 to claim the Central Section Division III title at Margie Wright Diamond on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com
A big sixth inning propels Selma High to back-to-back section softball titles

By Anthony Galaviz

May 26, 2018 04:17 PM

Make it back-to-back Central Section titles for the Selma High softball team

Only this time it came in Division III.

Clarissa Moreno drove in two runs in a four-run sixth inning, helping the second-seeded Bears to a 12-6 victory over No. 1 Dinuba at Margie Wright Diamond on Saturday.

The win gives Selma its fifth section title, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the girls,” Selma coach Amber Green said. “Relieved that they brought their best game. I told them it’s going to be a fight all seven innings and we need to make sure to get runs consistently.”

That is exactly what the Bears did, scoring from the fourth inning on. Selma tied it in the fifth, went ahead in the sixth and added two runs in the top of the seventh for cushion.

Last season, Selma defeated Mission Oak 2-0 for the D-IV title.

This season, Selma and Dinuba split Central Sequoia League meetings, with Selma winning 9-6 in eight innings at Dinuba and the Emperors winning 8-2 at Selma three weeks ago to lock up the top seed.

Moreno said she felt confident about her team’s chances when the Bears tied the game 6-6 in the fifth.

“I knew that we could score,” she said.

