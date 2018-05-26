San Joaquin Memorial topples El Diamante for DII baseball championship

San Joaquin Memorial toppled El Diamante 8-2 for the Central Section DII baseball championship in Visalia
EricPaul Zamora The
Monache doesn't settle for runner-up this time

Latest News

Monache doesn't settle for runner-up this time

A year after the Monache High softball team lost in the Central Section final, the Marauders made sure it didn't happen again. Pitcher Chloe Rivas, who is orally committed to New Mexico State, scattered four hits as top-seeded Monache defeated No.