Clovis softball captures D1 section championship

Danielle Lung finished off her year undefeated and a Valley championship after beating Buchanan at Margie Wright Diamond on Friday night.
Craig Kohlruss
Monache doesn't settle for runner-up this time

Latest News

Monache doesn't settle for runner-up this time

A year after the Monache High softball team lost in the Central Section final, the Marauders made sure it didn't happen again. Pitcher Chloe Rivas, who is orally committed to New Mexico State, scattered four hits as top-seeded Monache defeated No.