Stockdale pitcher Sean Mullen gets 12 strikeouts in a one-hitter as the Mustangs cruise to a 6-0 victory over the Golden Eagles for the Central Section Division I baseball championship at Visalia's Rawhide Ballpark on Saturday. Craig Kohlruss
Stockdale pitcher Sean Mullen gets 12 strikeouts in a one-hitter as the Mustangs cruise to a 6-0 victory over the Golden Eagles for the Central Section Division I baseball championship at Visalia's Rawhide Ballpark on Saturday. Craig Kohlruss

Prep Baseball & Softball

Blanked on the big stage: UCLA recruit silences Clovis West in baseball championship

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

May 26, 2018 11:50 PM

Clovis West High faced solid pitching throughout the season, particularly in Tri-River Athletic Conference play.

But the Golden Eagles' toughest test might've come Saturday in the Central Section Division I championship with Stockdale ace Sean Mullen on the mound.

And the Eagles had no answers.

Mullen, signed to play at UCLA next season if he doesn't go pro, limited top-seeded Clovis West to just one hit over six scoreless innings as No. 2 Stockdale captured the section crown with a 6-0 victory at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.

prepbaseball DI_04
Stockdale pitcher Sean Mullen throws against Clovis West during their Central Section Division I baseball championship game at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Mullen, a 6-foot, 180-pound righty, finished with 12 strikeouts and had a no-hitter until it was broken up in the sixth by a Nick Castro single.

Mustangs reliever Alejandro Murillo threw a scoreless seventh to complete the one-hit shutout.

The Eagles, meanwhile, surrendered four runs in the first inning alone. Stockdale (24-6) forced the removal of Clovis West starter Karson Simas by the second inning.

Clovis West (25-8) suffered its largest margin of defeat and was blanked for the fifth time this season.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  