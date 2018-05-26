Blanked on the big stage: UCLA recruit silences Clovis West in baseball championship

Clovis West High faced solid pitching throughout the season, particularly in Tri-River Athletic Conference play.
But the Golden Eagles' toughest test might've come Saturday in the Central Section Division I championship with Stockdale ace Sean Mullen on the mound.
And the Eagles had no answers.
Mullen, signed to play at UCLA next season if he doesn't go pro, limited top-seeded Clovis West to just one hit over six scoreless innings as No. 2 Stockdale captured the section crown with a 6-0 victory at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.
Mullen, a 6-foot, 180-pound righty, finished with 12 strikeouts and had a no-hitter until it was broken up in the sixth by a Nick Castro single.
Mustangs reliever Alejandro Murillo threw a scoreless seventh to complete the one-hit shutout.
The Eagles, meanwhile, surrendered four runs in the first inning alone. Stockdale (24-6) forced the removal of Clovis West starter Karson Simas by the second inning.
Clovis West (25-8) suffered its largest margin of defeat and was blanked for the fifth time this season.
