Redwood High's Jordyn Montoya, left, and Sydnee Weber, center, celebrate Prya Burns' run, right, against Edison in the Central Section Division II softball championship Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Fresno. The Redwood Rangers bested the Edison Tigers 5-3 for the championship.
Redwood High's Jordyn Montoya, left, and Sydnee Weber, center, celebrate Prya Burns' run, right, against Edison in the Central Section Division II softball championship Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Fresno. The Redwood Rangers bested the Edison Tigers 5-3 for the championship. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Redwood High's Jordyn Montoya, left, and Sydnee Weber, center, celebrate Prya Burns' run, right, against Edison in the Central Section Division II softball championship Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Fresno. The Redwood Rangers bested the Edison Tigers 5-3 for the championship. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Prep Baseball & Softball

Redwood's potent bats come through on championship stage while upending Edison

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

May 26, 2018 10:17 PM

The Edison High softball team struck first. But Redwood struck harder and more often.

After falling in a one-run hole after one inning, the Rangers responded with all five of their runs in the second inning, thanks largely to their top hitters.

That proved to be plenty as top-seeded Redwood defeated No. 2 Edison 5-3 for the Central Section Division II title Saturday at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond.

EPZ PREPSOFTBALL DII 01
Redwood High's Rangers softball team celebrates its 5-3 win over Edison in the Central Section Division II softball championship Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Emily Ibarra, who entered the day batting .447 on the season, drove in three runs with a double.

Emma Ruth, who was hitting .380 with three homers entering Saturday, had an RBI single.

And Emile Hernandez, a .418 hitter with five home runs, plated a run with her triple.

Redwood (22-7) seized its first section title since 2014, and ended its season on a five-game win streak.

The Tigers (15-12) had their quietest offensive outing since the start of the month.

Edison came in averaging 8.3 runs over its past seven games.

The Tigers mustered a run in the first on Jojo Montejano's RBI, a Redwood error in the fourth and Angelique Loera's RBI triple in the sixth.

  Comments  