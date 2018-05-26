Redwood's potent bats come through on championship stage while upending Edison

The Edison High softball team struck first. But Redwood struck harder and more often.
After falling in a one-run hole after one inning, the Rangers responded with all five of their runs in the second inning, thanks largely to their top hitters.
That proved to be plenty as top-seeded Redwood defeated No. 2 Edison 5-3 for the Central Section Division II title Saturday at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond.
Emily Ibarra, who entered the day batting .447 on the season, drove in three runs with a double.
Emma Ruth, who was hitting .380 with three homers entering Saturday, had an RBI single.
And Emile Hernandez, a .418 hitter with five home runs, plated a run with her triple.
Redwood (22-7) seized its first section title since 2014, and ended its season on a five-game win streak.
The Tigers (15-12) had their quietest offensive outing since the start of the month.
Edison came in averaging 8.3 runs over its past seven games.
The Tigers mustered a run in the first on Jojo Montejano's RBI, a Redwood error in the fourth and Angelique Loera's RBI triple in the sixth.
