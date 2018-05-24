Memorial’s McMillan goes for gold in section baseball and state track

Jalen McMillan’s busy spring at San Joaquin Memorial High comes to a head this week and next.
McMillan will be playing in the Central Section baseball Division II championship game when his top-seed Panthers meet No. 2 El Diamante at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.
It doesn’t end there for McMillan.
The sophomore three-sport athlete will trade his baseball uniform for track gear when he competes in the state meet next weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis. He qualified by finishing second in the 200 meter at the Central Section Masters meet.
There is a good chance McMillan is not thinking about the state track meet right now.
McMillan also plays football. He holds 10 scholarship offers in that sport and one in baseball.
He doesn’t have time to participate in spring football workouts and is juggling to make baseball and track work.
“Track gets in the way of baseball so I need to arrange my schedule,” he said. “I just try to make the best I can. I’ll either go before or after practice depending when practice ends. After we’re done with baseball practice, I’ll do a little bit of block work and work on my starts.
“I need to prevail in all the sports I do and I just take it as a challenge.”
He’s meeting the challenge. Besides his track success, he’s batting .388 with two doubles, one triple, 11 RBIs, 27 runs and 11 stolen bases.
McMillan is a big reason why the Panthers are on the doorstep of their first section baseball title since 2006 and eighth overall, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
“It’s fun with these guys,” McMillan said of his baseball teammates. “They always help me do better in everything in life.”
McMillan said he can start thinking about the June 1-2 state track and field meet on Saturday.”Getting to state … that’ll be great to be honest because this is my second year running track,” he said. “It’ll definitely be a challenge and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Central Section baseball championships
All games at Rawhide Ballpark, Visalia
Title details according to section historian Bob Barnett
FRIDAY
D-V: No. 2 Arvin vs. No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 4 p.m. Arvin seeking first title; Liberty has won one title (2009)
D-II: No. 1 Memorial vs. No. 2 El Diamante, 7:30 p.m. El Diamante won section titles from 2005-07
SATURDAY
D-IV: No. 2 Exeter vs. No. 4 Fowler, 9:30 a.m. Exeter has won five titles, the last in 2014; Fowler has won 12 titles, the last in 2010
D-III: No. 1 Garces vs. No. 6 Immanuel, 1 p.m. Garces has won eight titles, Immanuel six
D-VI: No. 1 Bishop Union vs. No. 2 Lindsay, 4:30 p.m. Lindsay has won three titles, the last in 1992; Bishop, which joined the section in 2013, seeking its first
D-I: No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Stockdale, 8 p.m. Clovis West won its only title in 2004; Stockdale seeks its third title
