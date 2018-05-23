Clovis and Buchanan softball will meet for a fourth time. Coaches give thoughts

For Clovis High softball, the optimum numbers Friday night will be two, four and 25.
Two, because the Cougars are going for a Central Section Division I championship repeat. (And they've won three of the past four titles.)
Four, because they'll be facing a Buchanan team they've already beaten three times this season.
And 25 because pitcher Danielle Lung will be going for a 25-0 season record, unprecedented in section history according to section historian Bob Barnett.
The epic matchup at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond was set up Wednesday with semifinal victories. Top-seeded Clovis beat No. 4 Stockdale 2-0 behind Lung's complete game. Second-seeded Buchanan beat No. 3 Bullard 6-0.
"Obviously both teams know each other," Clovis coach Mike Noel said. "Two good pitchers in the circle and two teams that fight after each other. It will be a great game like always. It's in a big stage and we feel like we're ready to play in that and we know Buchanan will be ready to go. "
Buchanan beat Clovis 2-0 in the 2016 championship game then bowed out in the semifinals last year.
"I was really proud of how we played to get to the title game," Bears coach Dean Gregory said. "I really didn't say anything specific about Clovis. I just said we were in a spot that we wanted to be in at the beginning of the season — the championship game.
"Throughout the years we've had a great rivalry with Clovis and we are looking forward to the challenge of competing for the Valley title."
The programs have a rich history when it comes to Central Section titles. Clovis has won nine, Buchanan five, Barnett said.
This season, Clovis beat Buchanan 8-6 in the Buchanan preseason tournament final, then swept the Bears in the Tri-River Athletic Conference 5-2 and 8-1.
Lung will get the start Friday on the field where she'll compete beginning next year as a Fresno State Bulldog. "It's a fun thing to be able to play on my college field where I'll be playing next year," she said.
Stanford-bound Molly Millar will oppose Lung.
The Clovis-Buchanan showdown comes on the first night of championship games at Margie Wright Diamond. Other matchups:
D-II: Top-seed Redwood and No. 2 Edison will meet on Saturday night. The Tigers advanced after routing No. 3 Kingsburg 13-3. The Rangers defeated No. 4 Sanger 8-1.
D-III: No. 1 Dinuba and No. 2 Selma will play at about noon Saturday. The Emperors routed No. 4 Tehachapi 8-2, while the Bears outlasted No. 3 Tulare Union 4-1. Bears pitcher Hailey Garcia threw a six-hitter and had seven strikeouts. Dinuba and Selma split Central Sequoia League meetings this year.
D-IV: No. 5 Coalinga defeated No. 1 Dos Palos 5-4 in 10 innings but the game is under protest. The winner advances to Saturday morning's title game against No. 3 Exeter. The Monarchs defeated No. 2 Chowchilla 6-3.
Dos Palos had beaten Coalinga in three regular-season meetings, twice in the West Sierra League plus once at the Madera South tournament.
Central Section softball championships
All games at Margie Wright Diamond, Fresno State
FRIDAY
D-VI: No. 1 Frazier Mountain vs. No. 3 Bakersfield Christian, 5 p.m.
D-I: No. 1 Clovis vs. No. 2 Buchanan, 30 minutes after D-VI
SATURDAY
D-IV: No. 3 Exeter vs. No. 5 Coalinga, 9:30 a.m.
D-III: No. 1 Dinuba vs. No. 2 Selma, 30 minutes after D-IV
D-V: No. 1 Highland vs. No. 6 Shafter, 5 p.m.
D-II: No. 1 Redwood vs. No. 2 Edison, 30 minutes after D-V
Comments