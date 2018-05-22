San Joaquin Memorial's Tyler Davis, left, is congratulated by teammates Josh Pletz, center, and Jalen McMillan after scoring in the first inning of their semifinal playoff game against Fresno High at Memorial on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
Prep Baseball & Softball

Which Central Section baseball teams have punched ticket to Valley championship games?

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

May 22, 2018 10:32 PM

A matchup between four storied Fresno/Clovis-area baseball programs took shape with a berth to the Central Section championships on the line Tuesday.

At San Joaquin Memorial, the top-seeded Panthers took care of business when they defeated No. 4 Fresno 3-1 in a semifinal game on to advance to Friday's title game..

Memorial's Garrett Fuller pitched a four-hitter and was backed by Jordan Smith's RBI.

Memorial will next face No. 2 El Diamante at 8 p.m. Friday at Rawhide Ballpark. The Miners defeated No. 6 Sanger 1-0.

The Panthers haven't been to the D-II title game since 2014. SJM lost that game to Tulare Western 3-2. The Panthers' last section title came in 2006 when Pete Dalena's-led team defeated West-Bakersfield 15-6.

In Division I, Kohl Simas drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as top-seeded Clovis West defeated No. 5 Buchanan 2-0 to advance to Saturday's title game.

Golden Eagles pitchers Nick Castro and Dusty Schramm combined on a shutout.

Clovis West will face No. 2 Stockdale at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Mustangs defeated No. 3 Clovis North 4-1.

Other Central Section teams advancing to the title game:

D-III: No. 1 Garces and No. 6 Immanuel.

D-IV: No. 2 Exeter and No. 4 Fowler.

D-V: No. 2 Arvin and No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos.

D-VI: No. 1 Bishop and No. 2 Lindsay.

Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee

