Which Central Section baseball teams have punched ticket to Valley championship games?

A matchup between four storied Fresno/Clovis-area baseball programs took shape with a berth to the Central Section championships on the line Tuesday.
At San Joaquin Memorial, the top-seeded Panthers took care of business when they defeated No. 4 Fresno 3-1 in a semifinal game on to advance to Friday's title game..
Memorial's Garrett Fuller pitched a four-hitter and was backed by Jordan Smith's RBI.
Memorial will next face No. 2 El Diamante at 8 p.m. Friday at Rawhide Ballpark. The Miners defeated No. 6 Sanger 1-0.
The Panthers haven't been to the D-II title game since 2014. SJM lost that game to Tulare Western 3-2. The Panthers' last section title came in 2006 when Pete Dalena's-led team defeated West-Bakersfield 15-6.
In Division I, Kohl Simas drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as top-seeded Clovis West defeated No. 5 Buchanan 2-0 to advance to Saturday's title game.
Golden Eagles pitchers Nick Castro and Dusty Schramm combined on a shutout.
Clovis West will face No. 2 Stockdale at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Mustangs defeated No. 3 Clovis North 4-1.
Other Central Section teams advancing to the title game:
D-III: No. 1 Garces and No. 6 Immanuel.
D-IV: No. 2 Exeter and No. 4 Fowler.
D-V: No. 2 Arvin and No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos.
D-VI: No. 1 Bishop and No. 2 Lindsay.
