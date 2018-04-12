Why helping kids with special needs means a lot to Buchanan baseball

For the past 15 years, the Buchanan High baseball program has put together a special needs clinic for Clovis Unified elementary children.
The Bears hosted the latest edition on the baseball field Thursday.
Varsity players were at 12 stations where campers learned how to throw, catch a baseball, hit a ball off a tee and run the bases.
Buchanan junior Brock Jones said he’ll remember this day for a long time.
“It’s just a great time to be with them and have some fun with the kids,” he said. “Especially down the road because it goes a long way for these kids and it means a lot to them and means a lot to us. It’s going to stick with us.”
Bears senior first baseman Daniel Hopper echoed Jones’ thoughts.
“It’s fun to come out here and see kids who aren’t as gifted as others and see them come out here and have fun,” he said. “Just getting a chance to teach them what I know and have fun. It’s a great experience.”
