This Oregon signee did a lot of damage for Clovis North in the Fresno Easter Classic

Oregon signee James Bell hit his second career grand slam in the bottom of the second inning and later finished with six RBI as Clovis North topped Redwood 9-6 in the championship game of the Fresno Easter Baseball Classic at Clovis West's Stan Bledsoe Field on Wednesday.
"He's the big name in our lineup that everybody knows," Clovis North coach Jeff Prieto said. "People pitch around him and they don't give him too much to it, and he's been great with his discipline."
It was the Broncos' second tournament title win this season. The first came at the Coca-Cola Classic in a 2-1 victory over Clovis West on March 5.
Clovis North had led 2-0 before the Rangers answered with four runs in the second inning. But Bell's grand slam proved to be the difference when he connected on a curve ball to right-center field.
Bell drove in his fifth and sixth runs in the fourth and sixth inning and also scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
"We got a good jump and got some momentum," said Bell, who finished the Easter Classic going 10 for 18 for a .556 average with two doubles, seven runs and 12 RBI.. "We're happy with where we're at and just kept going at it and we got the win."
