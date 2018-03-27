A big rally lifted Clovis High to an Easter softball title in a juggernaut showdown

Clovis High scored seven runs in the fourth inning to rally for an 8-6 victory over Buchanan on Tuesday in the championship game of the Easter Softball Classic.
The Cougars improved to 15-0.
That undefeated record was in jeopardy after falling behind 5-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
Clovis then struck for seven runs, highlighted by Allie Young's two-run single.
Never miss a local story.
"Those kind of things happen in softball," Clovis coach Mike Noel said. "Credit goes to the girls, they got the ball in play and ran the bases well and we got clutch hits when we needed them."
Fresno State-bound Danielle Lung came in relief in the sixth inning and struck out the side to give Clovis the win and earned the save.
The Cougars advanced to the championship after defeating Bullard 3-2 earlier on Tuesday.
Clovis returns to action April 5 at the Whittier Christian Tournament.
Anthony Galaviz; 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments