Santana, Pleasant Grove matched in Fresno Easter Baseball Classic final

It will be imports, but one with a familiar face, who will play for the Fresno Easter Baseball Classic championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clovis West High’s Stan Bledsoe Field.
The matchup of Santana-Santee (11-6) of the San Diego Section and Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove (12-2) of the Sac-Joaquin guarantees a non-Central Section winner for the fourth time in the tournament’s 48-year history.
Others were Merced (1978) of the Sac-Joaquin, El Cerrito (1983) of the North Coast and Beyer-Modesto (1990) of the Sac-Joaquin.
4-0 records for Santana and Pleasant Grove highs at the Fresno Easter Classic, earning them spots in Wednesday night’s championship
There were 13 non-Central Section teams, most from the Sacramento area, in this year’s 34-team field.
Santana, a San Diego suburban school, is led by former Clovis East coach Rigo Ledezma.
Pleasant Grove is ranked 17th in the state by Cal-Hi Sports.
Both finished 4-0 in the three-day, 34-team tournament’s regular phase.
Santana in a Wednesday morning game at Buchanan won 11-0 against Redwood, which arrived 19-0 and 18th-ranked in the state. The Sultans made an immediate statement Monday night with a 7-0 conquest at Classic three-year reigning champion Clovis, which is 18-3-1 and eighth-ranked in the state.
Clovis went 3-1, closing with a 3-1 homefield win over Reedley. The Pirates had won their first three tournament games.
Pleasant Grove closed the regular phase with a 2-0 win over Edison at Hoover.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments