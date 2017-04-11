Central High’s Gianna Mancha earns national spotlight for 21-strikeout game

Central High senior pitcher Gianna Mancha made state and national headlines for a record-setting performance.
Mancha struck out 21 of 24 batters she faced, best ever in the Central Section for a seven-inning game according to section historian Bob Barnett, as she no-hit Clovis West in an April 6 Tri-River Athletic Conference game.
Mancha walked three but didn’t permit a batted ball into play in the 5-0 win.
The 21 strikeouts tied her with 13 others for the second-best seven-inning mark in state history, according to Cal-Hi Sports. The record of 22 was set in 1983 by Blenda Selvey of Chaffey. Selvey got an extra out because of a passed ball on a third strike.
Mancha has been recognized as Cal-Hi Sports’ Northern California Softball Player of the Week and her feat was recapped by USA TODAY at its high school webpage usatodayhss.com.
Others on the 21-strikeout list include former USA Softball greats Michele Granger (Valencia-Placentia), Lisa Fernandez (St. Joseph-Lakewood ) and Monica Abbott (North Salinas).
The Boise State-bound right-hander is 9-2 with a 0.42 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 82.2 innings this season. She has led TRAC co-leading Central offensively by hitting .531 with seven doubles, three triples and 12 RBIs.
Mancha was the Outstanding All-Around Performer on The Bee’s 2015 Softball All-Star Team.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
