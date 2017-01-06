Fresno Bee All-Star golf MVP Madison Nii excels on and off the course

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a car near Clinton and Blythe avenues. The incident took place on Jan. 4 around 12:30 a.m. Anyone with information should call (559) 621-6545 and reference case number 17-929, or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
A man at the wheel of a stolen car attempted to elude police after a short pursuit by running onto the Fresno City College campus Jan. 5, 2017. Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen said the suspect, identified as Jerry Rodriguez, was taken into custody on the campus by officers from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team after Rodriguez ditched the stolen Scion at San Pablo and McKinley avenues.
Paul Watson scored a career-high 25 points and provided a monstrous dunk as Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1), who were coming off of a 77-76 win against Nevada last week, defeated another tough Mountain West foe.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Jimmy Fallon is practicing wearing a tuxedo for his job as host the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Dick Clark Productions (dcp) Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 on NBC.
Harlem Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes made a visit to the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library in Fresno, California on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, bringing his renowned basketball skills, but more importantly, bringing a positive message about life and the importance of reading.
Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman over 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life.
Frank Gehrke of the California Department of Water Resources said on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that considering the amount of bare ground apparent in the Sierra Nevada not long ago, the snowpack and water content shown in the first official measurement of the year provides reason for hope.