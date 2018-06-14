What to look for in the City/County All-Star football game and other prep notes

The 64th City/County All-Star football game is Friday night at Lamonica Stadium on the Clovis High campus.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Players on both sides say they understand the significance of the event.
"It means a lot seeing the older (players) go before me," said Washington Union receiver Devontae Massey, who is on the County team. "I wanted to play in the all-star game and represent Washington Union. When they say 64th annual, I get goose bumps because I can say I played in the game and tell younger kids what it takes to play in the game."
Fresno State-bound wide receiver Ricardo Arias (Clovis West) said, "It's always an honor to be chosen as an All-Star anywhere. I’ve watched this game since freshman year and I’ve been waiting for the chance to get my turn to compete with the best."
The all-star game started in 1955 at Ratcliffe Stadium with the County edging the City 7-6. Over the years, it's been played both as City vs. County and North vs. South.
There was a time when the County won nine straight. Last season, the County rolled to a 41-22 victory after the City had won the past four.
The City will be coached by new Edison High coach Atnaf Harris, while Kerman coach Stephen Hurt will guide the County.
Leading up to the game, players and coaches visited patients at Valley Children's Healthcare on Thursday.
On June 9, the teams had a joint practice and both teams went to Wild Water Adventures with family and coaches.
During the all-star game, the players will get help from former players including former Fresno State standouts Stephen Spach, Cameron Worrell, Bear Pascoe and Isaiah Green.
Tickets are $12.
Arias honored - Kristen Arias accomplished quite a bit for the Edison softball team this season.
As a catcher, she helped the Tigers to a 15-11 finish, including the school's first Central Section Division II championship appearance. Arias finished the season batting .469.
As a travel ball player, Arias was named Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American. She was one of 32 players chosen in the Western Region.
Arias, who will continue her softball career at San Jose State, received this year's Hot Stove Gus Zernial Fresno Grizzlies Player of the Year award, and was Edison's B'nai B'rith and Fresno Junior League Scholar Athlete recipient.
She also was the highest Valedictorian of her class finishing with a 4.32 GPA.
Lung up for accolade - Clovis pitcher Danielle Lung is one of five finalists for the Cal-Hi Sports Ms. Softball state player of the year award.
While Cal-Hi said the honor usually goes to a position player, Lung's dominant pitching was too hard to ignore.
The Fresno State-bound Lung was 25-0 this season and has the all-time state record with 91 career wins.
Cal-Hi softball rankings - Central Section champion Clovis is No. 4 in Cal-Hi's final state softball Division I Top 20. Buchanan is No. 16 and Bullard is honorable mention.
Other rankings: section D-II champion Redwood No. 6; section D-III champion Selma honorable mention; and in D-IV, champion Exeter No. 10, semifinalist Dos Palos No. 11 and runner-up Coalinga honorable mention.
Teams recognized - Three Central Section teams were named CIF Academic Team Champions for the 2017-18 season.
They are: Kings Christian girls volleyball with a 3.98 team GPA, Immanuel girls swimming and diving (3.90) and Centennial girls track and field (3.90).
All-star results - The City/County All-Star boys volleyball match on Tuesday night saw the Tri-River Athletic Conference all-stars defeat the County/Metro Athletic Conference/North Yosemite League All-Stars 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 25-19. Miles Olsen (Clovis North) and Braden Clarke (Buchanan) each had seven kills. Brian Garcia (Madera) led the CMAC/NYL with 13 kills.
In baseball, the West defeated the East 9-3 at the 58th Exeter Lions Club East/West All-Star Game on Saturday night at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia. Theron Dutra of Hanford was named most valuable player after driving in three runs.
The West (basically the West Yosemite League), has won seven of the last nine games in the series, which is the section's oldest all-star baseball game. The West leads the overall standings, 30-17, since the format was changed to East vs. West in 1972.
Upcoming all-star games - The 37th annual City/County softball game is June 20 at Margie Wright Diamond. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
The City will be coached by Miranda Gonzales of Edison and Scott Gorton of Central will lead the County.
On June 23, the 51st Tulare-Kings All-Star Football game will take place at at Groppetti Automotive Visalia Community Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
On June 30, the Central Valley Extravaganza, four boys and girls all-star basketball games, will take place at Fresno City College starting with the East/West girls game at 1:30 p.m. and concluding with the North/South boys game at 7 p.m.
