Kazmeir Allen adds a state championship to his résumé

Kazmeir Allen of Tulare Union won the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 10.44 over Asani Hampton of Yucaipa (10.45) at the 100th CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High's Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee