Fowler's Jocelynn Budwig takes first in shot put

Jocelynn Budwig of Fowler High took first place in the shot put in the 100th CIF state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Anthony Galaviz

Fowler's Budwig ascends to top of podium. 'That was crazy and an amazing feeling'

By Anthony Galaviz

June 03, 2018

Jocelynn Budwig always dreamt of becoming a state champion.

Her dream became a reality after the Fowler High junior finished with a top throw of 46-11 Saturday to take first place in the shot put in the two-day CIF State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Every single emotion was going through my head,” Budwig said. “I started crying. Everything paid off and it’s a relief.”

Budwig placed seventh as a sophomore, signaling her arrival on the state stage.

She also placed third in discus and said she feels she’ll do better next season. She had a mark of 161-0. Erica Grotegeer of Wheatland had the top mark at 174-9.

“I just went out there and did what I had to do,” Budwig said. “And I popped one out. I stood on top of that podium. That was crazy and an amazing feeling.”

