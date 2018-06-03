Fowler's Budwig ascends to top of podium. 'That was crazy and an amazing feeling'

Jocelynn Budwig always dreamt of becoming a state champion.
Her dream became a reality after the Fowler High junior finished with a top throw of 46-11 Saturday to take first place in the shot put in the two-day CIF State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Every single emotion was going through my head,” Budwig said. “I started crying. Everything paid off and it’s a relief.”
Budwig placed seventh as a sophomore, signaling her arrival on the state stage.
She also placed third in discus and said she feels she’ll do better next season. She had a mark of 161-0. Erica Grotegeer of Wheatland had the top mark at 174-9.
“I just went out there and did what I had to do,” Budwig said. “And I popped one out. I stood on top of that podium. That was crazy and an amazing feeling.”
