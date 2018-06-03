Fowler's Budwig ascends to top of podium. 'That was crazy and an amazing feeling'

Fowler's Jocelynn Budwig takes first in shot put Jocelynn Budwig of Fowler High took first place in the shot put in the 100th CIF state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Anthony Galaviz ×

