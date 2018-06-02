Kazmeir Allen beats favorite in CIF 100-meter final. Fowler's Budwig wins girls shot put

Kazmeir Allen says he got serious about running the 100 meters this track season.
It showed Saturday night at the 100th CIF State Track & Field Championships at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
The UCLA football recruit from Tularel Union High won the spotlight event of the meet, beating season-long favorite Asani Hampton of Yucaipa by the narrowest of margins.
Allen finished in a wind-legal 10.44 seconds, Hampton 10.45.
Fowler junior Jocelynn Budwig also brought home gold for the host central San Joaquin Valley region, winning the girls shot put with a throw of 46 feet 11 inches on the first of her six tries. That bested Shyann Franklin of Golden Valley-Santa Clarita who finished second with 46-1.5 on her last attempt.
Budwig added a third place in the discus for a double-medal haul.
In the final event of the night, Clovis North boys needed a first or second place finish in the 1,600 relay. The Broncos were disqualified (impeeded). The Broncos finished fifth overall in the state meet.
Murrieta Valley took the team title with 35 points. On the girls side, Serra took the team title with 36 points.
The Clovis North boys 400 relay made a push to become state champions, but Great Oak-Temecula made the charge to finish in first in 40.99, while the Broncos clocked in second at 41.14.
Out-of-area athletes gave fans a treat.
Malcolm Clemons of St. Mary’s-Berkeley reached 25-1 to win the boys long jump. His mark is No. 2 for sophomores in state history.
Tierra Robinson-Jones of Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland won the 400 title in 52.731, good for second in the country this season.
And Liam Anderson of Redwood-Larkspur won the boys 1,600 with a state-leading 4:09.31.
This story will be updated.
