Highlights, photos from 100th CIF State Track & Field Championships

Clovis North High School sophomore Caleb Foster will be a bit busy at the 100th CIF state track and field championships on Saturday.
In Friday's preliminaries, Foster qualified for the finals in the long jump, 400-meter relay and 110 high hurdles at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
He helped the Broncos' 400 relay team to the best qualifying time of 41.16 seconds, and had the third-best mark in the hurdles (14.16) and long jump (23 feet 6.25 inches).
He came into the hurdles as the No. 1 seed after skipping the event last season because he suffered midseason injuries (pulled hip muscle, torn quadriceps).
Fowler's Jocelynn Budwig, top-seeded in both girls weight events, topped the discus qualifying with a 174-2 mark that is fifth-best in Central Section history.
Budwig's mark is No. 2 all-time for a section junior behind Anna Jelmini of Shafter (183-11), according to section track and field historian Ron Blackwood.
Other Central Section qualifiers for Saturday's finals:
▪ Ontario Walls of Bullard in the long jump with the fifth-best mark, 23-1. That's No. 3 on Bullard's all-time list, according to Blackwood.
▪ Christian Wood of Clovis North in the long jump (22-6.5).
▪ Chinenye Agina of Sanger cleared 5-5 in the high jump.
▪ Tulare Union in the 400 relay (41.67 anchored by Kazmeir Allen).
▪ Meagen Lowe of Buchanan ninth in the 1,600 in 4:48.87, No. 3 in the all-time Central Section list, according to Blackwood.
▪ Moises Medrano of Highland in 1,600 (4:13.45).
▪ Clovis’ Jake Woods had the fourth-best time in the 110 high hurdles in 14.11.
▪ Aaliyah Wilson of Stockdale (13.81 in the 100 high hurdles).
▪ Faith Bender of Liberty-Bakersfield in the discus throw (158-01).
Clovis athlete wins wheelchair race
In the mixed 400-meter wheelchair final, Shawn Vanaman of Clovis finished first in 1:22.14.
This story will be updated.
