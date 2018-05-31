The 100th state meet is this weekend in Clovis, and 6 Valley athletes bring in top marks

Six Central Section track and field athletes head into this weekend's 100th state championships with the season's best mark in their respective events.
Topping the list is junior Jocelynn Budwig of Fowler High, who's leading the field in both the shot put and discus.
The others are junior Elizabeth Funk of Clovis West (pole vault); sophomore Caleb Foster of Clovis North in the 110-meter high hurdles; senior Kazmeir Allen of Tulare Union (100); junior Daniel Viveros of Liberty-Bakersfield (shot put); and senior Aaliyah Wilson of Stockdale (100).
Two more section marks rate as second-best in the state this season: Jake Woods of Clovis in the 300 intermediate hurdles and Wilson in the 100 high hurdles.
More than 1,000 athletes will converge at Buchanan High's Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis for preliminaries' Friday and finals Saturday.
Here's a look at some of the athletes to watch:
Allen taking it 'serious' — Allen came up sixth with a time of 10.48 seconds in a wind-aided race. Javelin Guidry of Vista-Murrietta, won with a 10.13.
"I’ve been thinking about state since the end of last track season," said Allen — quite a statement since last fall he set a national single-season touchdown record and accepted a football scholarship to UCLA.
"After taking sixth in state last year with no technique or any training, I wanted to take it serious this year," Allen said. "I’ve been stretching more than usual, eating light foods so I don’t feel sluggish for Friday and Saturday,"
Allen said he he credits his improved times to training with Quincy Hall, a former College of the Sequoias state champion in the hurdles.
Clovis West's Funk aims high — Funk said being a "state champion is huge for me" and "never thought I would be where I am now" when she started pole vaulting not long ago. She placed sixth last season.
"This past week I have been focusing hard on not trying to worry about it so much," she said. "But rather focusing on what I need to fix and just relaxing, trying to just have fun and jump my best."
Budwig 'having fun' — Budwig said she has "been looking forward to the state meet since the beginning of the season" after finishing seventh in the shot put and fourth in the discus last year as a sophomore.
Her focus: "Having fun doing what I love to do and competing to the best of my ability," she said. "If I were to come out of this meet as a state champion, it would mean all the time and hard work I’ve put in this season has paid off. It would be a dream come true."
Rising sophomore — Foster didn't compete in the 110 high hurdles last season because he suffered midseason injuries (pulled hip muscle, torn quadriceps).
This year, he's doubling up by also competing in the long jump where he is the eighth seed.
He said having the best mark in the state "puts a bigger target on my back. I'm just going to try and focus on my race and do the best I can."
Central Section track and field historian Ron Blackwood said Foster already holds the Clovis North school records in the 100 (10.68), 110 high hurdles (14.56), long jump (23 feet 8 inches) and is a member of the Broncos' best 400 relay team (41.41).
Defending champions — Three girls and three boys are defending champions.
Girls looking to repeat are Ariyonna Augustine of Long Beach Poly (100 and 200), Alyssa Brewer of California-San Ramon (800) and Maddy Denner of Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (1,600).
Boys looking to repeat are Jett Charvet of Heritage-Brentwood (800), Sean Lee of Trabuco Hills-Mission Viejo (high jump) and CJ Stevenson of Great Oak-Temecula (triple jump).
Of note — A week after helping San Joaquin Memorial to a Central Section Division II baseball title, sophomore Jalen McMillan enters the 200 as the 10th seed. Like Tulare Union's Allen, McMillan is a top prospect in football.
McMillan broke school records for the Panthers in the 100 and 200. His 200 time was 21.89, breaking Titus Garret's mark of 22.27 in 2012, according to Blackwood.
CIF Track and Field championships
Friday-Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis
Friday
2 p.m.: Stadium gates open
3 p.m.: Field qualifying events begin
5 p.m.: Track qualifying events begin
Saturday
3:30 p.m.: Stadium gates open
4:30 p.m.: Field event finals begin
6 p.m.: Track event finals begin
Admission
Friday: $12 and $7 for children (under 13)/students (ASB card)/seniors 65-plus
Saturday: $14 and $8 for children (under 13)/students (ASB card)/seniors 65-plus
Parking
$5 ($10 for RVs) each day
CENTRAL SECTION SEEDS
BOYS
100: 1. Kazmeir Allen, Tulare Union; 8. Kurtis Kobzeff; 9. Ramon Henderson, Libety-Bakersfield
200: 8. Tyler Esteves, El Diamante; 10. Jalen McMillan, San Joaquin Memorial; 15. JJ Flores, Frontier
400: 19. Zion Chatman, Buchanan; 21. JJ Flores, Frontier; 23. Michael Stamps, Bullard
800: 19. Mohamed Saleh, Sanger; 20. Nathan Burd, Lemoore; 22. Sebastian Medina, Clovis East
1600: 14. Moises Medrano, Highland; 23. Isaiah Galindo, Clovis North; 24. Ronaldo Delgado, Caruthers
3200: 21. Marcus Mota, Stockdale; 24. Ivan Mendez, Monache; 25. Isaiah Galindo, Clovis North
110 HH: 1. Caleb Foster, Clovis North; 9. Jake Woods, Clovis; 12. Daniel Martinez
300 IH: 2. Jake Woods, Clovis; 8. Brandon Andrade, Redwood; 13. Daniel Martinez, Dinuba
400 relay: 5. Clovis North; 10. Tulare Union; 23. Clovis
1600 relay: 16. Clovis North; 1. Buchanan; 22. Liberty-Bakersfield
High jump: 4. Seth Krauss, Liberty-Bakersfield; 11. Shomari Somerville, Clovis North; 18. Alexander Honea, Liberty-Bakersfield
Pole vault: 19. Samuel Heinrichs, Kingsburg; 22. Shane Maldando, Sierra; 23. Amire Green, Madera South
Long jump: 3. Zach Glick, Golden West; 8. Caleb Foster, Clovis North; 10. Christian Wood, Clovis North; 13. Romello Knight, Clovis East; 17. Ontario Walls, Bullard; 20. Teyjohn Herrington, Edison; 31. Syric Davis, highland
Triple jump: 3. Syric Davis, Highland; 7. Jared Whitt, Clovis North; 11. Kosi Agina, Sanger Shot put: 1. Daniel Viveros, Liberty-Bakersfield; 17. Christian Johnson, Buchanan; 19. Tobin Phillips, Clovis North
Discus: 5. Daniel Viveros, Liberty-Bakersfield; 10. Kyler VanGrouw, Central; 15. Christian Johnson, Buchanan
GIRLS
100: 1. Aaliyah Wilson, Stockdale; 13. Morgan Hawkins, Rosamond; 14. Zara Anthony, Bakersfield
200: 12. Shelby Daniele, Buchanan; 19. Rebecca Vanderpoel, Liberty-Bakersfield; 22. Zara Anthony, Bakersfield
400: 18. Daveion Robinson, Central; 20. Rebecca Vanderpoel, Liberty-Bakersfield; 21. Chloe Sharp, Clovis North
800: 15. Kennedy Jennings, Edison; 18. Sophie Jimenez, Central; 20. Shelby Rogers, Liberty-Bakersfield
1600: 18. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan; 27. McKaylie Ceasar, Lindsay; 30. Imelda Suarez, Monache
3200: 17. Corie Smith, Buchanan; 20. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan; 24. Sydney Fox, Buchanan
100 HH: 2. Aaliyah Wilson, Stockdale; 14. Reese Renz, Liberty-Bakersfield; 16. Gianna Dickson
300 LH: 13. Reese Renz, Liberty-Bakersfield; 16. Madison Bower, Strathmore; 17. Kaia Bonnette-Williams
400 relay: 13. Central, 19. Bakersfield, 23. Clovis North
1600 relay: 9. Central, 10. Edison, 11. Liberty-Bakersfield
High jump: 9. Alexia Vincent-Walker, Clovis; 11. Chinenye Agina, Sanger; 19. Mallory Elick, Tulare Union; 20. Sayda Taylor, Yosemite
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Funk, Clovis West; 18. Taylor Hohenbrink, Buchanan; 23. Alexa Schacher, Liberty-Bakersfield
Long jump: 9. Asia Mallory, Desert; 18. Reese Renz, Liberty-Bakersfield; 25. Taylor Nelson, Redwood
Triple jump: 13. Simone Johnson, Central; 14. Macayla Wells, Taft; 19. Anaya Sperling, Buchanan
Shot put: 1. Jocelynn Budwig, Fowler; 6. Maren Butler, Buchanan; 10. Jordan Williams, Clovis North; 11. Marlena Gutierrez, Lindsay; 13. Faith Bender, Liberty-Bakersfield; 18. Danae Jackson, Redwood
Discus: 1. Jocelynn Budwig, Fowler; 3. Faith Bender, Liberty-Bakersfield; 14. Jade Whitfield, Mt. Whitney
