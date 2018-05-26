Partying like it's 1992, Lindsay re-emerges as Valley champs

For the first time in 26 years, the Lindsay High baseball team is a Valley champ.
The second-seeded Cardinals (19-12) scored three runs over the final two innings and held off a late-game scare to defeat No. 1 Bishop 7-6 for the Central Section Division VI title Saturday at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.
It is Lindsay's first section championship since 1992.
Tied 4-4 in the sixth, Lindsay scored the go-ahead run on a Bishop balk with runners at the corners.
Then Isaiah Duran added an RBI single and Mark Ibarra knocked an RBI double in the seventh to expand the Cardinals' lead to 7-4.
They would need those insurance runs as the Broncos responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't score once more to force extra innings.
Lindsay's Edgar Silva got the win in relief.
Isaiah Duran had two hits and drove in three runs, and Ethan Duran and Ibarra each provided an RBI.
