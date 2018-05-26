Madera boys volleyball dominates, discovers what NorCal glory feels like

The Madera High boys volleyball team maintained its dominance in the NorCal championship Saturday.
The Coyotes recorded their three straight postseason sweep and downed Golden Sierra 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 to win the NorCal Division III title.
Madera (24-17) was led by 6-foot-5 setter Brian Garcia, who will play at UC Irvine next season.
The Coyotes end their season on a nine-match winning streak and didn't lose a single set during three playoff bouts.
Clovis falls to Monta Vista
Clovis pushed Monta Vista to five sets and on the brink of elimination.
But the Cougars just couldn't close things out.
Clovis failed to convert championship point on three tries during a dramatic fifth set, then had its attempted kill blocked for the final point as Monta Vista prevailed in the NorCal Division I championship.
Clovis (40-6) ends its season on a 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 17-15 loss.
Clovis 6-foot-5 sophomore David Hawkins finished with 31 kills. Sophomore teammate Grant Lake provided 49 assists.
