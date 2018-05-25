Back on top: After three straight losing seasons, Memorial is champ again

Memorial HIgh baseball's miraculous turnaround was completed Friday.
From an 8-20-1 team a year ago to a 23-9 Central Section champion.
As in the Division II champs.
The top-seeded Panthers trounced No. 2 El Diamante in a 8-2 victory at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia, and captured Memorial's first section title since 2006 and the program's seventh championship overall.
The title was achieved after Memorial endured three straight losing seasons, with a combined overall record of 35-55-1.
Memorial, like it was throughout the playoffs, took complete control Friday and built an 8-0 lead going into the seventh and final inning.
Memorial starting pitcher Justin Fuson had seven strikeouts and didn't allow a run through the first four innings. Teammate Jalen McMillian drove in two runs and scored twice.
In addition, Memorial's Matt Alvarez had a two-run single and Eddie Saldivar provided an RBI single.
Memorial, in its second year under coach JD Salles, outscored its three opponents a combined 22-3 during the playoffs.
The Panthers won 16 of their last 18 games.
El Diamante (19-11-2) had a 10-game winning streak snapped.
Andrew Valdez launched a two-run homer in the seventh as the Miners' avoided getting shut out.
