Liberty Madera produces instant championship results under its first-year coach

In his first year at Liberty Madera Ranchos High, coach Mario Cosma already has re-established a championship culture.
After getting bounced of the playoffs in the second round each of the past two seasons and finishing with losing records the two seasons prior to that, Liberty changed coaches in the offseason.
And Cosma had the Gold Hawks deliver immediately.
No. 4 Liberty (19-10-1), which won more games this season than it had in the past nine years, defeated No. 2 Arvin 4-2 on Friday to capture the Central Section Division V championship at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.
It is Liberty's first section title since 2009.
Liberty's Eli Gonzalez drove in the game's first run with a single that scored Jameson Frazier.
Following another RBI single, the Gold Hawks added two more runs thanks to two errors by Arvin during the second inning.
Arvin (24-6) never could recover from the 4-0 hole, despite adding a pair of runs in the third and had a 12-game win streak snapped.
Liberty outscored its three opponents a combined 29-5 this postseason.
