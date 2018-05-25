Clovis boys volleyball turns the tables in Round 4, beats Buchanan to reach NorCal final

The fourth time was the charm for the Clovis High boys volleyball team, which knocked off top-seeded Buchanan 3-1 in the Bears’ gym Thursday night for a berth in the Northern California Division I championship.
The Cougars stormed back from a first-set loss to beat Buchanan 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.
Next up for Clovis is the NorCal final Saturday at 2 p.m. The fourth-seeded Cougars travel to No. 3 Monta Vista-Cupertino. The Cougars will be going for their second straight regional title after winning last year’s SoCal D-II crown.
Clovis had lost four straight to Buchanan dating back to the 2017 Central Section championship match. This year, Buchanan swept the Cougars in Tri-River Athletic Conference play and then beat them 3-2 for the Bears’ fifth straight section title.
The upset happened! Congrats to Clovis high!!! Headed to the next round vs Cupertino!!! #volleyball #Clovis #D1 pic.twitter.com/Zzrcr0daXs— Karen Miyake (@KarenMiyake) May 25, 2018
The teams are the elite of the Central Section, but a new powerhouse is emerging: Madera swept El Camino-Sacramento Thursday night to advance to a home match Saturday for the NorCal D-III championship. The top-seeded Coyotes won 25-20, 32-30, 25-13, the second set marking the first time they’ve been tested in the regional.
Next up is Golden Sierra-Garden Valley, the third seed.
Comments