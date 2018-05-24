4 tie for 22nd to top Central Section results at Southern California prep golf regional

Four Central Section golfers shot 2-over-par 74 Thursday to finish tied for 22nd, the best showings by central San Joaquin Valley players in the Southern California Regional.
Clovis West High’s Adam Montague, Buchanan’s Tyler Ashman, El Diamante’s Cutter Ayres and Strathmore’s Jeven Larsen were the four section golfers at 74, nine back of individual champion Tyler Guo of Crean Lutheran-Irvine.
Clovis West and Buchanan finished 7-8 among 10 teams competing at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena. Clovis West, the section champion, was a collective 29 over par and finished 20 strokes behind champion Torrey Pines. Buchanan was two strokes behind Clovis West.
Other individual scores:
75 (tied for 34th) – Tyler Gardner, Clovis West, and Ian Oehschlaeger, Buchanan.
79 (tied for 69th) – Kyle Kuest and Garrett Takeuchi, Clovis West; Zach Ruskofsky, Clovis; Jake Bettencourt, Buchanan; Andrew Lee, Clovis North.
80 (tied for 80th) – Garrett Boe, Buchanan.
82 (tied for 90th) – Trevor Gardner, Clovis West.
83 (tied for 97th) – Jacob Miller, Clovis West; Brenden Ashman, Buchanan.
87 (tied for 112th) – Jake Hartman, Buchanan.
88 (tied for 114th) – Michael Stieler, Yosemite.
The top nine individuals and top two teams advanced to the state tournament.
