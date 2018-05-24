San Joaquin Memorial's Jalen McMillan talks track and baseball
San Joaquin Memorial sophomore will play in the Central Section Division II final on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Rawhide Ballpark. A week later, he'll compete at the CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High.
Fresno High were down 3-2 in the second half before rallying for four goals for a 6-3 victory over Bullard to win its first Fresno Unified girls lacrosse championship on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at McLane Stadium.
Clovis West's Champney Pulliam sunk a three-pointer in the final seconds of the game to win 46-45 against visiting Harvard-Westlake for the CIF Southern California Open Division semifinal Tuesday night in Fresno.