High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, May 23

May 23, 2018 07:43 PM

Central Section scores for games of Wednesday, May 23, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report spring all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.

BASEBALL

CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP

All championships at Rawhide Ballpark

Friday

DIVISION V: No. 2 Arvin vs. No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 4 p.m.

DIVISION II: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 2 El Diamante, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

DIVISION IV: No. 2 Exeter vs. No. 4 Fowler, 9:30 a.m.

DIVISION III: No. 1 Garces vs. No. 6 Immanuel, 1 p.m.

DIVISION VI: No. 1 Bishop vs. No. 2 Lindsay, 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION I: No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Stockdale, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Wednesday's semifinals

No. 1 Clovis 2, No. 4 Stockdale 0

No. 2 Buchanan 7, No. 3 Bullard 0

DIVISION II

Wednesday's semifinals

No.1 Redwood 8, No. 4 Sanger 1

No. 2 Edison 13, No. 3 Kingsburg 3

DIVISION III

Wednesday's semifinals

No. 1 Dinuba 8, No. 4 Tehachapi 2

No. 2 Selma 3, No. 3 Tulare Union 1

Tulare Union

000

100

0

1

6

4

Selma

040

000

x

4

3

1

WP: Hailey Garcia (CG, 7Ks). LP: Mia Reynolds (CG, 7Ks). Tulare Union, Bailey Akins 2-3, 2B; Summer Parreira 2B.

DIVISION IV

Wednesday's semifinals

No. 5 Coalinga 5, No. 1 Dos Palos 4 (10 inn.)

No. 3 Exeter 6, No. 2 Chowchilla 3

DIVISION V

Wednesday's semifinals

No.1 Highland 9, No. 12 Sierra 4

No. 2 Kern Valley 6, No. 6 Shafter 2

DIVISION VI

Wednesday's semifinals

No. 1 Frazier Mountain 5, No. 4 Parlier 1

No. 3 Bakersfield Christian 6, No. 2 Central Valley Christian 5

