Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, May 23

Central Section scores for games of Wednesday, May 23, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report spring all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
BASEBALL
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP
All championships at Rawhide Ballpark
Friday
DIVISION V: No. 2 Arvin vs. No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 4 p.m.
DIVISION II: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial vs. No. 2 El Diamante, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
DIVISION IV: No. 2 Exeter vs. No. 4 Fowler, 9:30 a.m.
DIVISION III: No. 1 Garces vs. No. 6 Immanuel, 1 p.m.
DIVISION VI: No. 1 Bishop vs. No. 2 Lindsay, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION I: No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Stockdale, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Wednesday's semifinals
No. 1 Clovis 2, No. 4 Stockdale 0
No. 2 Buchanan 7, No. 3 Bullard 0
DIVISION II
Wednesday's semifinals
No.1 Redwood 8, No. 4 Sanger 1
No. 2 Edison 13, No. 3 Kingsburg 3
DIVISION III
Wednesday's semifinals
No. 1 Dinuba 8, No. 4 Tehachapi 2
No. 2 Selma 3, No. 3 Tulare Union 1
Tulare Union
000
100
0
—
1
6
4
Selma
040
000
x
—
4
3
1
WP: Hailey Garcia (CG, 7Ks). LP: Mia Reynolds (CG, 7Ks). Tulare Union, Bailey Akins 2-3, 2B; Summer Parreira 2B.
DIVISION IV
Wednesday's semifinals
No. 5 Coalinga 5, No. 1 Dos Palos 4 (10 inn.)
No. 3 Exeter 6, No. 2 Chowchilla 3
DIVISION V
Wednesday's semifinals
No.1 Highland 9, No. 12 Sierra 4
No. 2 Kern Valley 6, No. 6 Shafter 2
DIVISION VI
Wednesday's semifinals
No. 1 Frazier Mountain 5, No. 4 Parlier 1
No. 3 Bakersfield Christian 6, No. 2 Central Valley Christian 5
