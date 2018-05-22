Boys volleyball: Buchanan, Clovis have one last match, this one in regional semifinal

SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan High and Clovis High met for the Central Section Division I championship on Friday, May 18, 2018. The Bears defeated the Cougars 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 to clinch the section title. Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

