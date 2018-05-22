Buchanan High and Clovis High met for the Central Section Division I championship on Friday, May 18, 2018. The Bears defeated the Cougars 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 to clinch the section title. Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com
Buchanan High and Clovis High met for the Central Section Division I championship on Friday, May 18, 2018. The Bears defeated the Cougars 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 to clinch the section title. Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Boys volleyball: Buchanan, Clovis have one last match, this one in regional semifinal

May 22, 2018 09:41 PM

Buchanan and Clovis High are headed to their fourth boys volleyball meeting of the season on the biggest stage yet.

Both teams won CIF Northern California Regional Division I first-round playoff matches Tuesday night to advance to a semifinal showdown Thursday night at Buchanan. The winner goes to the regional final Saturday.

Tuesday night, the top-seeded Bears routed No. 8 Irvington-Fremont 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-20) and No. 4 Clovis beat No. 5 Branham-San Jose 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19).

Buchanan won three matches against Clovis already this season, but it has been getting closer: 3-0 and 3-1 in Tri-River Athletic Conference play, and 3-2 for the Central Section championship last week.

Both programs have championship pedigrees: Buchanan won the 2011 Southern California championship (before state playoffs) and reached the SoCal regional semifinals three other times. Clovis won last year’s state D-II championship.

Irvington, by the way, got $1,570 toward its $2,500 GoFundMe goal to rent a bus for the trip to Buchanan but got there anyway. It wasn’t clear how the program paid for the trip.

In NorCal D-III Tuesday night, top-seeded Madera beat KIPP King-San Lorenzo 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-13) to roll into the semifinals. The Coyotes next face fourth-seeded El Camino-Sacramento on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Madera.

