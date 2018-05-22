Boys volleyball: Buchanan, Clovis have one last match, this one in regional semifinal

Buchanan and Clovis High are headed to their fourth boys volleyball meeting of the season on the biggest stage yet.
Both teams won CIF Northern California Regional Division I first-round playoff matches Tuesday night to advance to a semifinal showdown Thursday night at Buchanan. The winner goes to the regional final Saturday.
Tuesday night, the top-seeded Bears routed No. 8 Irvington-Fremont 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-20) and No. 4 Clovis beat No. 5 Branham-San Jose 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19).
Buchanan won three matches against Clovis already this season, but it has been getting closer: 3-0 and 3-1 in Tri-River Athletic Conference play, and 3-2 for the Central Section championship last week.
Both programs have championship pedigrees: Buchanan won the 2011 Southern California championship (before state playoffs) and reached the SoCal regional semifinals three other times. Clovis won last year’s state D-II championship.
Irvington, by the way, got $1,570 toward its $2,500 GoFundMe goal to rent a bus for the trip to Buchanan but got there anyway. It wasn’t clear how the program paid for the trip.
In NorCal D-III Tuesday night, top-seeded Madera beat KIPP King-San Lorenzo 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-13) to roll into the semifinals. The Coyotes next face fourth-seeded El Camino-Sacramento on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Madera.
