Buchanan boys volleyball top seed in NorCal. Its opponent asks for bus help on GoFundMe

Buchanan High earned the top seed in the CIF State Northern California Division I boys volleyball regional.
Now, the suspense is whether the Bears’ first-round opponent can make it to Clovis for Tuesday’s scheduled match.
Eighth-seeded Irvington-Fremont won the North Coast Section Division I championship Thursday, five years after the program started.
Then when the NorCal bracket came out, the Irvington program turned to GoFundMe with an appeal to raise money to pay for the regional bus ride to face Buchanan.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to provide a bus for our athletes,” wrote Irvington athletic director Michelle Stone. “The team has found a good price for a bus but still need to come up with the funds. If you could help our team make this trip, we would be very grateful. We can use your support. New roads to travel for our Vikings...... story to be continued on Tuesday....... Thank you!”
The team had two pledges totaling $125 in the first hour of its post. Its goal is $2,500.
The match at Buchanan is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Buchanan had always played in the Southern California region since the state split in 2013, reaching the semifinals three times. The Bears won the 2011 SoCal championship.
Clovis, which Buchanan beat Friday for its fifth consecutive Central Section title, is also in the NorCal D-I bracket, seeded fourth to earn a home match Tuesday against fifth-seeded Branham-San Jose.
Clovis won last year’s state D-II championship, coming out of SoCal as the No. 2 seed.
Central Section D-II champion Madera is top-seeded in the NorCal D-III bracket and plays No. 8 KIPP King-San Lorenzo on Tuesday. Central Section D-II runner-up Hoover didn’t make regionals.
