Clovis West might not have topped last year's state success, but still medals plenty

Clovis West High junior Abby Samansky wasn’t able to top her success from a year ago at the CIF State Swimming & Diving championship.
But Samansky and some of her Golden Eagles teammates stayed busy visiting the medalist podium during this year’s championships Saturday at the Clovis Aquatics Center on the Golden Eagles campus.
Samansky placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle race and sixth in the 100 free, and swam the opening leg in both of Clovis West’s 200 and 400 free relays that finished third and sixth, respectively.
Samansky and the Eagles were trying to top last year’s success when Clovis West placed second in both the 200 and 400 relays.
The quartet of Samansky, sophomore Jordan Gruce, junior Lexie Voice and senior Caitlyn Snyder had ranked seventh based on their preliminary round results in the 200 free relay Friday after timing at 1 minute, 35. 53 seconds.
The Clovis West foursome managed to clock out at 1:34.21 during the finals, tying Monte Vista. Santa Margarita won the event at 1:32.44.
Clovis West girls finished eight overall with 97 team points. Santa Margarita was the victor at 266.5.
The top individual performance from the Central Section, meanwhile, went to Clovis junior Averee Preble, who took third in the 500 free at 4:48.93.
How much has Preble improved in a year? During state last year, Preble placed 14th in the 500 free at 5:00.54.
On the boys, side Redwood’s Ivan Kurakin took fifth in the 200 free at 1:38.18 and fifth in the 500 free at 4:26.85.
The Clovis North boys finished fourth in the 200 free relay at 1:23.44 – 0.88 seconds behind winner Northgate.
The Broncos were the section’s top team at 72 points for 11th place. Redwood took 13th with 60 points. Northwood was the boys champ with 157 points.
