Youth will be served as Clovis North wraps up another Central Section boys tennis sweep

The Clovis North boys tennis team completed its second consecutive sweep of Central Section championships.
No. 1 Michael Fourchy defeated No. 3 Erik Buetow of Bakersfield Christian 6-3, 6-1 to claim the singles title, and his teammates No. 1 Drew Quall and Billy Schulz beat No. 3 Phillip Shaflik and Samuel Guimte of Liberty-Bakersfield 6-2, 6-1 in the individual finals Saturday at Madera South High.
On Wednesday, the top-seeded Broncos rolled to a 6-0 victory over No. 2 Clovis West for their third straight section Division I team championship.
Last year, Clovis North defeated Clovis West 5-1, Fourchy teamed with Schulz to win the doubles title and Daly Meinert capped his career as a three-time singles champion.
“It’s something to repeat that twice in a row,” Clovis North coach Bryan Juinio said. “It’s quite an achievement for the boys. They worked hard for it and they deserved everything they got this week..”
The Broncos are stocked for more. Schulz is a junior, Fourchy a sophomore and Quall a freshman.
“I was a little nervous,” Fourchy said of his match. "I was just hoping to execute and play consistent, attack and be aggressive.”
Quall said, “Feels good to get my first (win) and hopefully there’s more to come."
Next for the Broncos is the Southern California Regionals next Friday and Saturday.
