Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 17

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, May 17, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com.
BASEBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Clovis West 5, No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield 4
No. 5 Buchanan 7, No. 4 Clovis East 0
No. 3 Clovis North 2, No. 6 Redwood 1
No. 2 Stockdale 4, No. 10 Frontier 2
May 22 semifinals
No. 5 Buchanan at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 3 Clovis North at No. 2 Stockdale
No. 3 Clovis North 2, No. 6 Redwood 1
Redwood
000
100
0
—
1
6
0
Clovis North
000
011
x
—
2
2
2
WP: Riley Cooper (3IP). LP: Bower. Redwood, Hunter Bryan 2-3. Clovis North, Nick Caviglia R; James Bell R; Tresten Bumatay game-winnig RBI 1B.
No. 2 Stockdale 4, No. 10 Frontier 2
Frontier
000
000
2
—
2
Stockdale
400
000
x
—
4
DIVISION II
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 Fresno 6, No. 5 Porterville 4
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 11, No. 8 Hanford 0
No. 6 Sanger 7, No. 3 Madera 4
No. 2 El Diamante 2, No. 7 Mt. Whitney 1 (8 inn.)
May 22 semifinals
No. 4 Fresno at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 6 Sanger at No. 2 El Diamante
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 11, No. 8 Hanford 0
Hanford
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
SJM
004
304
x
—
11
11
0
WP: Justin Fuson (5IP 7Ks). LP: Edgar Sanchez. San Joaquin Memorial, Eddie Saldivar 2-2, HR, 4 RBI; Tanner Sagouspe 2B, 2RBI; Jalen McMillan 2-3; Josh Pletz 2-4, RBI; Bret Carrell 2B.
DIVISION III
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Garces 6, No. 9 Firebaugh 4
No. 5 Highland 12, No. 4 Ridgeview 5
No. 14 Madera South 3, No. 6 Immanuel 2
No. 2 Independence 10, No. 7 Dinuba 3
May 22 semifinals
No. 5 Highland at No. 1 Garces
No. 6 Immanuel at No. 2 Independence
No. 1 Garces 6, No. 9 Firebaugh 4
Firebaugh
000
130
0
—
4
Garces
000
060
x
—
6
No. 14 Madera South 3, No. 6 Immanuel 2
Madera South
000
001
1
—
2
4
1
Immanuel
000
003
x
—
3
8
2
DIVISION IV
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 Fowler 3, No. 5 Mission Oak 0
No. 1 Sierra Pacific 11, No. 8 Dos Palos 1
No. 3 Bakersfield Christian 11, No. 11 Golden Valley 4
No. 2 Exeter 4, No. 7 Chowchilla 3
May 22 semifinals
No. 4 Fowler at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 3 Bakersfield Christian at No. 2 Exeter
DIVISION V
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 11 Mendota 3, No. 3 Delano 2
No. 2 Arvin 8, No. 7 Sierra 5
No. 1 Minarets 6, No. 8 McFarland 1
No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 8, No. 5 Rosamond 5
May 22 semifinals
No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Minarets
No. 11 Mendota at No. 2 Arvin
DIVISION VI
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Bishop Union 17, No. 8 Kern Valley 1
No. 5 Riverdale 7, No. 4 Orange Cove 2
No. 14 Roosevelt 8, No. 6 Kennedy 5
No. 2 Lindsay 12, No. 7 Strathmore 6
May 22 semifinals
No. 5 Riverdale at No. 1 Bishop Union
No. 14 Roosevelt at No. 2 Lindsay
GIRLS LACROSSE
FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE
Fresno 6, Bullard 3
Fresno: Yesenia Mejia 5, Valeria García.
Bullard: Emily R., Dee B., Kiedra H.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CENTRAL SECTION SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
Friday’s championship
No. 2 Clovis at No. 1 Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
Friday’s championship
No. 2 Madera at No. 1 Hoover, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
CIF CENTRAL SECTION INDIVIDUAL PLAYOFFS
At Madera South
Friday, 9 a.m.
Singles
Bye: No. 1 Mike Fourchy, Clovis North.
No. 8 Tony Kim, Redwood vs. No. 9 Stefanos Sophocleous, Clovis West; No. 5 Cody Castro, Clovis West vs. Bryce Winterowd, Central Valley Christian; No. 13 Justin Smart, Central vs. No. 4 Jeremiah Yang, Sanger; No. 3 Erik Buetow, Bakersfield Christian vs. No. 14 Jakob Ontiveros, Sanger; No. 11 Martin Tran, Tulare Western vs. No. 6 Jack Zander, Bakersfield; No. 7 Moses Jimenez, Foothill vs. No. 10 Lukas Grimberg, Bakersfield Christian; No. 15 Will Milavich, Bullard vs. No. 2 Albertus du Plessis, Buchanan.
Friday, 11 a.m.
Doubles
No. 1 Quall/Schulz, Clovis North vs. No. 16 Lopez/DeJesus, West; No. 8 Shapiro/Hernandez, Bullard vs. No. 9 Hansen/Nguyen, Redwood; No. 5 Sodersten/Sever, Clovis vs. No. 12 Gupta/Phan, Stockdale; No. 13 Satterlee/Lemstra, Central Valley Christian vs. No. 4 Huang/Kuchakulla; No. 3 Shafik/Guimte, Liberty-Bakersfield vs. No. 14 Rouillard/Yang, Clovis North; No. 11 Ceja/Baameur, East Bakersfield vs. No. 6 Soung/Cummins, Buchanan; No. 7 Blaine/McDonald, Liberty-Bakersfield vs. No. 10 Gonzalez/Reimer, Sanger; No. 15 Diaz/Rios vs. No. 2 Yates/Tell, Bullard.
Comments