High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 17

May 17, 2018 09:37 PM

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, May 17, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com.

BASEBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Clovis West 5, No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield 4

No. 5 Buchanan 7, No. 4 Clovis East 0

No. 3 Clovis North 2, No. 6 Redwood 1

No. 2 Stockdale 4, No. 10 Frontier 2

May 22 semifinals

No. 5 Buchanan at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 3 Clovis North at No. 2 Stockdale

No. 3 Clovis North 2, No. 6 Redwood 1

Redwood

000

100

0

1

6

0

Clovis North

000

011

x

2

2

2

WP: Riley Cooper (3IP). LP: Bower. Redwood, Hunter Bryan 2-3. Clovis North, Nick Caviglia R; James Bell R; Tresten Bumatay game-winnig RBI 1B.

No. 2 Stockdale 4, No. 10 Frontier 2

Frontier

000

000

2

2

Stockdale

400

000

x

4

DIVISION II

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Fresno 6, No. 5 Porterville 4

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 11, No. 8 Hanford 0

No. 6 Sanger 7, No. 3 Madera 4

No. 2 El Diamante 2, No. 7 Mt. Whitney 1 (8 inn.)

May 22 semifinals

No. 4 Fresno at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 6 Sanger at No. 2 El Diamante

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 11, No. 8 Hanford 0

Hanford

000

000

0

0

2

1

SJM

004

304

x

11

11

0

WP: Justin Fuson (5IP 7Ks). LP: Edgar Sanchez. San Joaquin Memorial, Eddie Saldivar 2-2, HR, 4 RBI; Tanner Sagouspe 2B, 2RBI; Jalen McMillan 2-3; Josh Pletz 2-4, RBI; Bret Carrell 2B.

DIVISION III

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Garces 6, No. 9 Firebaugh 4

No. 5 Highland 12, No. 4 Ridgeview 5

No. 14 Madera South 3, No. 6 Immanuel 2

No. 2 Independence 10, No. 7 Dinuba 3

May 22 semifinals

No. 5 Highland at No. 1 Garces

No. 6 Immanuel at No. 2 Independence

No. 1 Garces 6, No. 9 Firebaugh 4

Firebaugh

000

130

0

4

Garces

000

060

x

6

No. 14 Madera South 3, No. 6 Immanuel 2

Madera South

000

001

1

2

4

1

Immanuel

000

003

x

3

8

2

DIVISION IV

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Fowler 3, No. 5 Mission Oak 0

No. 1 Sierra Pacific 11, No. 8 Dos Palos 1

No. 3 Bakersfield Christian 11, No. 11 Golden Valley 4

No. 2 Exeter 4, No. 7 Chowchilla 3

May 22 semifinals

No. 4 Fowler at No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 3 Bakersfield Christian at No. 2 Exeter

DIVISION V

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 11 Mendota 3, No. 3 Delano 2

No. 2 Arvin 8, No. 7 Sierra 5

No. 1 Minarets 6, No. 8 McFarland 1

No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 8, No. 5 Rosamond 5

May 22 semifinals

No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Minarets

No. 11 Mendota at No. 2 Arvin

DIVISION VI

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Union 17, No. 8 Kern Valley 1

No. 5 Riverdale 7, No. 4 Orange Cove 2

No. 14 Roosevelt 8, No. 6 Kennedy 5

No. 2 Lindsay 12, No. 7 Strathmore 6

May 22 semifinals

No. 5 Riverdale at No. 1 Bishop Union

No. 14 Roosevelt at No. 2 Lindsay

GIRLS LACROSSE

FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE

Fresno 6, Bullard 3

Fresno: Yesenia Mejia 5, Valeria García.

Bullard: Emily R., Dee B., Kiedra H.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CENTRAL SECTION SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

Friday’s championship

No. 2 Clovis at No. 1 Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

Friday’s championship

No. 2 Madera at No. 1 Hoover, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

CIF CENTRAL SECTION INDIVIDUAL PLAYOFFS

At Madera South

Friday, 9 a.m.

Singles

Bye: No. 1 Mike Fourchy, Clovis North.

No. 8 Tony Kim, Redwood vs. No. 9 Stefanos Sophocleous, Clovis West; No. 5 Cody Castro, Clovis West vs. Bryce Winterowd, Central Valley Christian; No. 13 Justin Smart, Central vs. No. 4 Jeremiah Yang, Sanger; No. 3 Erik Buetow, Bakersfield Christian vs. No. 14 Jakob Ontiveros, Sanger; No. 11 Martin Tran, Tulare Western vs. No. 6 Jack Zander, Bakersfield; No. 7 Moses Jimenez, Foothill vs. No. 10 Lukas Grimberg, Bakersfield Christian; No. 15 Will Milavich, Bullard vs. No. 2 Albertus du Plessis, Buchanan.

Friday, 11 a.m.

Doubles

No. 1 Quall/Schulz, Clovis North vs. No. 16 Lopez/DeJesus, West; No. 8 Shapiro/Hernandez, Bullard vs. No. 9 Hansen/Nguyen, Redwood; No. 5 Sodersten/Sever, Clovis vs. No. 12 Gupta/Phan, Stockdale; No. 13 Satterlee/Lemstra, Central Valley Christian vs. No. 4 Huang/Kuchakulla; No. 3 Shafik/Guimte, Liberty-Bakersfield vs. No. 14 Rouillard/Yang, Clovis North; No. 11 Ceja/Baameur, East Bakersfield vs. No. 6 Soung/Cummins, Buchanan; No. 7 Blaine/McDonald, Liberty-Bakersfield vs. No. 10 Gonzalez/Reimer, Sanger; No. 15 Diaz/Rios vs. No. 2 Yates/Tell, Bullard.

  Comments  