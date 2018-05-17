Fresno High pulls off come-from-behind win in girls lacrosse championship

It was rematch of last year's championship.
Bullard High vs. Fresno in girls lacrosse.
The Knights got the best of the Warriors last year (14-13 in overtime).
The Warriors returned the favor this time.
Yesenia Mejia amassed five goals and teammate Valeria Garcia scored once as Fresno defeated Bullard 6-3 on Thursday at McLane for the program's first championship.
"They were able to do what they needed to do to be here and win," Fresno coach Lucia Lozano said "They earned it."
Fresno trailed 3-2 when the Warriors responded with four straight goals.
Fresno's championship snaps Bullard's title run from 2014-17.
Hoover had won the Fresno Unified titles from 2009-13.
