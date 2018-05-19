Who were the winners from the Central Section Masters track and field meet?

Tulare Union's Kazmeir Allen, Jake Woods of Clovis and Stockdale's Aaliayh Wilson highlighted the Central Section Masters meet at Buchanan High's Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Allen qualified for the state championships when he won the 100 meters race in a wind-aided 10.32 seconds. Before that, Wilson ran a meet record in the 100 high hurdles of 13.75 seconds.
In the boys 300 intermediate hurdles, Woods blazed to a first-place finish in 37.56 seconds, ahead of Brandon Andrade of Redwood in second in 38.19.
Woods was pleased with his time.
"That's phenomenal right there," he said. "I couldn't be happier with the results. I'm ready to improve from there."
Allen said even though he was happy with his time, he felt a slip at the start prevented him from getting a better time.
"That's what I've been working for this whole year," he said.
In a surprising twist in the boys 200 meters, Clovis North's Kurtis Kobzeff, one of the favorites, jumped at the start and was disqualified. That led to a win by El Diamante's Tyler Esteves (21.70).
"That gave me a little boost," Esteves said. "Last week, I wasn't running too well. This was a big boost and I'm hoping to take it into state.
The Buchanan girls and Clovis North boys won the team titles.
The state championships will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium on June 1-2.
Here is a look at others winners from the Central Section Masters:
400 relay: Central girls (Chinenye Agina, Cu-Nisha Mitchell, Jennifer Villalobos, Annie Ramirez,. 47.95) and Clovis North boys (Jordan Huddleston, Zion Chatman, Jason Paul, CJ Jones, 41.41).
1600: Meagen Lowe (Buchanan, 4:55.72) and Moises Medrano (Highland, 4:14.09).
100 high hurdles: Aaliyah Wilson (Stockdale, 13.75).
110 high hurdles: Caleb Foster (Clovis North, 14.12).
400: Daveion Robinson (Central, 56.98) and Zion Chatman (Buchanan, 49.15).
100: Aaliyah Wilson (Stockdale, 11.55) and Kazmeir Allen (Tulare Union, 10.32).
800: Kennedy Jennings (Edison, 2:14.35) and Moises Medrano (Highland, 1:52.69).
300 intermediate hurdles: Reese Renz (Liberty-Bakersfield, 43.86) and Jake Woods (Clovis, 37.56).
200: Shelby Daniele (Buchanan, 24.82) and Tyler Esteves (El Diamante, 21.70).
3200: Corie Smith (Buchanan, 10:45.02) and Marcus Mota (Stockdale, 9:22.62).
1600 relay: Central girls (Taliah Wickett, Daveion Robinson, Sophie Jimenez, Monea Jennings, 3:50.80) and Clovis North boys (Derek Bell, Tyler Ximines, Alex Fusselman, Kurtis Kobzeff, 3:20.49).
Pole vault: Elizabeth Funk (Clovis West, 13-00.00) and Samuel Heinrichs (Kingsburg, 14-03.00).
Discus: Jocelynn Budwig (Fowler, 165-06) and Daniel Viveros (Liberty-Bakersfield, 178-01).
Shot put: Budwig (Fowler, 46-11.50) and Daniel Viveros (Liberty-Bakersfield, 63-10.25).
Long jump: Asia Mallory (Desert, 18-07.50) and Zach Glick (Golden West, 23-11.75).
High jump: Alexis Vincent-Walker (Clovis, 5-06.00) and Seth Krauss (Liberty-Bakersfield, 6-08.00).
Triple jump: Simone Johnson (Central, 39-00.50) and Jared Whitt (Clovis North, 74-02.50).
