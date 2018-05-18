Buchanan High boys volleyball claimed another Central Section title in dramatic fashion

Make it five consecutive Central Section Division I titles for the Buchanan High boys volleyball team.
The top-seeded Bears downed No. 2 Clovis 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 to clinch the section title on Friday evening at Buchanan's gymnasium.
But the Bears' title streak was in jeopardy in the fifth set.
Clovis led the match 2-1 and led the fourth set 20-18 before the Bears rallied for the win and eventually another section title. after forcing a fifth set.
"We really had adversity in the fourth set," said Buchanan senior Spencer Heimerdinger, who finished with 19 kills. "We were able to persevere and come through and get our fifth in a row."
This is the Bears' 12th section title dating back to their first in 1995.
"We can relax a little bit," Buchanan coach John Jay said. "That was intense. Crazy match. That's what you come to expect in a Valley final. It was a battle and no blowout. We had to earn it. They grinded it out and earned that match."
In Division II, No. 2 Madera defeated No. 1 Hoover in five sets. The Coyotes had to rally from a 2-0 deficit.
