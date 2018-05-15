Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, May 15

BASEBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Byes: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Stockdale, No. 3 Clovis North, No. 4 Clovis East
No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield 7, No. 9 Centennial 2
No. 5 Buchanan 2, No. 12 Tulare Western 1
No. 6 Redwood 8, No. 11 Bullard 4
No. 10 Frontier 7, No. 7 Clovis 2
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 5 Buchanan at No. 4 Clovis East
No. 6 Redwood at No. 3 Clovis North
No. 10 Frontier at No. 2 Stockdale
Frontier 7, Clovis 2
Frontier
005
200
0
—
7
10
1
Clovis
200
000
0
—
2
4
2
WP: Anglin (CG). LP: Pereira. Frontier, Reynolds 4-4, 2R, 2B, RBI; Silva 2-3, 2B, 2RBI; Wakefield 2B, 2RBI; Tatum RBI. Clovis, Massey RBI; Machaco 2-3, RBI; Miller 2B.
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 El Diamante, No. 3 Madera, No. 4 Fresno, No. 5 Porterville
No. 8 Hanford 9, No. 9 Bakersfield 2
No. 6 Sanger 1, No. 11 Sunnyside 0
No. 7 Mt. Whitney 5, No. 10 Tehachapi 4
May 17 quarterfinals
No. 5 Porterville at No. 4 Fresno
No. 8 Hanford at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 6 Sanger at No.3 Madera
No. 7 Mt. Whitney at No. 2 El Diamante
DIVISION III
Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Independence
No. 9 Firebaugh at No. 8 Kerman
No. 5 Highland 7, No. 12 Golden West 3
No. 4 Ridgeview 11, No. 13 North 0
No. 14 Madera South 7, No. 3 Selma 4
No. 11 Reedley vs. No. 6 Immanuel (at Immanuel Sports Complex), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Dinuba 11, No. 10 Kingsburg 4
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Kerman/No. 9 Firebaugh winner at No. 1 Garces
No. 5 Highland at No. 4 Ridgeview
No. 14 Madera South at No. 6 Immanuel/No. 11 Reedley winner
No. 7 Dinub at No. 2 Independence
Madera South 7, Selma 4
Madera South
013
120
0
—
7
15
1
Selma
010
101
1
—
4
8
2
WP: Carlos Gonzales (CG, 6Ks). LP: Austin Uresti. Madera South, Jeremy Flores 4-5, 2B, 3B; Caleb Bertoncini 3-4, 2RBI; Jalen Gray 2-4; AJ Rocha 2-4, 2 2B. Selma, JT Aranda 2-3; Parker Cazares 2-4, 2 2B; Jordon Garcia 2-3, 2B.
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Sierra Pacific, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Bakersfield Christian, No. 4 Fowler, No. 5 Mission Oak
No. 8 Dos Palos 14, No. 9 Chavez 8
No. 11 Golden Valley 4, at No. 6 Wasco 2
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chowchilla
May 17 quarterfinals
No. 5 Mission Oak at No. 4 Fowler
No. 8 Dos Palos at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 11 Golden Valley at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian
No. 7 Chowchilla/No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Exeter
DIVISION V
Byes: No. 1 Minarets, No. 2 Arvin, No. 3 Delano, No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 9 Washington Union at No. 8 McFarland
No. 12 Corcoran at No. 5 Rosamond
No. 11 Mendota 4, No. 6 Caruthers 3
No. 7 Sierra 12, No. 10 McLane 0
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 11 Mendota at No. 3 Delano
No. 7 Sierra at No. 2 Arvin
No. 8 McFarland/No. 9 Washington Union at No. 1 Minarets
No. 5 Rosamond/No. 12 Corcoran at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
DIVISION VI
Bye: No. 1 Bishop Union
No. 8 Kern Valley 15, No. 9 Trona 3
No. 5 Riverdale 8, No. 12 Tranquillity 4
No. 4 Orange Cove 4, No. 13 Parlier 2
No. 14 Roosevelt 6, No. 3 Fresno Christian 4
No. 11 California City at No. 6 Kennedy
No. 7 Strathmore 4, No. 10 Orosi 0
No. 2 Lindsay 24, No. 15 Summit Charter Collegiate Academy 4
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Kern Valley at No. 1 Bishop Union
No. 5 Riverdale at No. 4 Orange Cove
No. 14 Roosevelt at No. 6 Kennedy/No. 11 Cal City winner
No. 7 Strathmore at No. 2 Lindsay
SOFTBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
Wednesday's games
DIVISION I
Byes: No. 1 Clovis, No. 2 Buchanan
No. 9 Hanford West at No. 8 Central
No. 12 Clovis North at No. 5 Madera
No. 13 Centennial at No.. 4 Stockdale
No. 14 Clovis East at No. 3 Bullard
No. 11 Frontier at No. 6 Monache
No. 10 Clovis West at No. 7 Liberty-Bakersfield
DIVISION II
Byes: No. 1 Redwood, No. 2 Edison, No. 3 Kingsburg, No. 4 Sanger
No. 9 Garces at No. 8 Independence
No. 12 Taft at No. 5 Hanford
No. 11 Tulare Western at No. 6 El Diamante
No. 10 East at No. 7 Ridgeview
DIVISION III
Byes: No. 1 Dinuba, No. 2 Selma, No. 3 Tulare Union, No. 4 Tehachapi, No. 5 Reedley, No. 6 Lemoore
No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Kerman
No. 10 North at No. 7 Golden West
Friday's quarterfinals
No. 5 Reedley at No. 4 Tehachapi
No. 6 Lemoore at No. 3 Tulare Union
DIVISION IV
Byes: No. 1 Dos Palos, No. 2 Chowchilla, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Fowler, No. 5 Coalinga
No. 9 Firebaugh at No. 8 Fresno
No. 11 Chavez at No. 6 Washington Union
No. 10 Hoover at No. 7 Madera South
Friday’s quarterfinal
No. 5 Coalinga at No. 4 Fowler
DIVISION V
Byes: No. 1 Highland, No. 2 Kern Valley
No. 9 McLane at No. 8 Caruthers
No. 12 Sierra at No. 5 Orange Cove
No. 13 Roosevelt at No. 4 Immanuel
No. 3 Desert at No. 14 Delano
No. 11 Corcoran at No. 6 Shafter
No. 10 Sierra Pacific at No. 7 Riverdale
DIVISION VI
Byes: No. 1 Frazier Mountain, No. 2 Central Valley Christian, No.3 Bakersfield Christian, No. 4 Parlier, No. 5 Farmersville
No. 9 McFarland at No. 8 Fresno Christian
No. 11 Orosi at No. 6 Woodlake
No. 10 Trona at No. 7 South
BOYS TENNIS
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, all matches at 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION I
No. Clovis West at No. 1 Clovis North
DIVISION II
No. 2 Sanger at No. 1 Central Valley Christian
DIVISION III
No. 4 Yosemite at No. 2 Lemoore
DIVISION IV
No. 2 Roosevbelt at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
DIVISION V
No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 3 Fresno Christian
GIRLS LACROSSE
PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Fresno 8, Edison 5
Bullard 13, San Joaquin Memorial 12
BOYS GOLF
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Madera Golf and Country Club, par 71
DIVISION I
Clovis West (381): Jacob Miller 73, Kyle Quest 75, Trevor Gardner 77, Tyler Gardner 78, Adam Montague 78.
Buchanan (382): Ian Oehleschaeger 74, Jake Bettencourt 75, Tyler Ashman 77, Brenden Ashman 78, Garrett Boe 78.
Frontier (400): Connor Pruitt 73, Donovan Simos 77, Nick Pruitt 78, Logan Aldridge 85, Drew Jordan 87, Caleb Jameson 89.
Clovis North (400): Andrew Lee 72, Jack Sperling 79, Ausrtin Tran 82, Tyson Rutledge 83, Chase Markarian 84.
Stockdale (417): Dheer Patel 72, Eli Gharibah 78, Ryan Paulson 87, Caywood 89, S. Patel 91.
Liberty-Bakersfield (418): Dakota Ochoa 76, Adam Duncan 76, Hayden Hughes 83, Ryan Fowler 91, Matt Stinnett 92.
Central Valley Christian (499): Simon TeVelde 80, Cole Danell 100, Caden Reizbos 102, Loan Jacobi 107, Trey Koetsier 110.
DIVISION II
El Diamante (409): Cutler Ayres 73, Jarred Hernandez 77, Carson Ferreira 84, Reno Gonzales 87, Jacob Davison 88
Bakersfield Christian (430): Jake Maran 80, Tanner McClain 82, Mason Brown 85, Conner Lytle 89, Seth Martin 94.
Yosemite (434): Michael Stieler 77, Dylan Allen 83, Ryan Lopez 90, Koa Estela 91, Josh Barba 93.
Porterville (459): Parker Jones 87, Ethan Standridge 88, Jarod Forrester 89, DJ Herrera 95, Tyler Jones 100.
SoCal Regional qualifiers: D. Patel, Stockdale 72 (won title in 4-hole playoff); Lee, Clovis North, 72; C. Pruitt, Frontier 73, Larson, Strathmore, 73; Ayres, El Diamante, 73; Sorensen, Taft, 75; Pavletich, Garces, 76; Ochoa, Liberty, 76; Duncan, Liberty, 76; Rufkosky, Clovis, 77; Stieler, Yosemite, 77; Simos, Frontier, 77.
