Stockdale golfer tops Clovis North's Lee for title, Clovis West edges Buchanan in team race

Stockdale High's Dheer Patel won an epic playoff against Clovis North's Andrew Lee for the Central Section boys golf individual championship Monday at Madera Golf & Country Club.
Phatel and Lee each shot 1-over 72s and then played four extra holes before Patel won it with a par.
It was nearly as tight for the Divison I team title: Clovis West edged Buchanan 381 to 382. Those teams are the section qualifiers for the Southern California Regionals on May 24 in Pasadena.
Play was from the white tees, making for a relatively short but tricky 6,399-yard course. Par was 71 after one par-5 hole was changed to par-4. And players were often making shots they weren't used to owing to the shorter layout.
In the playoff, Patel and Lee each shot par on the first three playoff holes, alternating between the 396-yard, par-4 No. 1 and the 365-yard, par-4 No. 9, both slight right doglegs.
In the team race, both Clovis West and Buchanan put all five scoring finishers (out of six golfers from each school) in the 70s.
Clovis West got a 73 from Jacob Miller, followed by Kyle Quest (75), Trevor Gardner (77), Tyler Gardner (78) and Adam Montague (78). Garrett Takeuchi shot 80.
Buchanan got a 74 from Ian Oehlschlaeger, followed by Jake Bettencourt (75), Tyler Ashman (77) and three with 78s, Brenden Ashman, Garrett Boe and Jake Hartman.
El Diamante won the Division II team title with a 409 led by third-place individual Cutter Ayres' 73. Bakersfield Christian was second at 430 and Yosemite third at 434 with individual qualifier Michael Stieler, who shot a 77.
