Clovis High senior Danielle Lung putting up big numbers. She credits a Mustang

Before leaving for Fresno State, senior pitcher Danielle Lung wants to leave a mark in her last season as a Clovis HIgh softball player.
Set the Central Section record for most wins in a season. Lead the Cougars to their second straight section title. Join Amanda Scott, Jamie Southern and Jennifer Reynolds at the top of the list of great Clovis softball players.
Oh, and earn a Ford Mustang.
“My dad gave me the goal that if I get around a certain amount of strikeouts this season that I could possibly get a car that I’ve wanted for a grad present,” Lung said. “So my goal was to improve my spin and to get better with the pitches I’m not so good with to throw off people that are used to seeing me.”
Dad set the bar high at 350 strikeouts. Lung is at 216 (out of 372 outs recorded by the Cougars when Lung is on the field).
Lung (19-0) has 10 or more strikeouts in 13 games this season, including 16 Tuesday when she beat Clovis East 8-0 for her fourth no-hitter of 2018.
Lung is on pace to go 25-0, which would be a section record, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett. Michelle Perez of Fowler went 24-0 in 1992.
“I’m having a lot of fun this year because this is definitely the best team I’ve played with yet,” Lung said. “All the seniors are really close because of how long we’ve been playing together besides just in school ball.
“Tori Mueller and Grace Henson talk to me in the circle before I pitch every inning, and keep me focused. Tori always usually cracks a joke before to relieve some pressure.”
Lung is 84-9 with 891 strikeouts in her Clovis High career, according to section historian Bob Barnett. She ranks second in wins (behind 94 by Reynolds, who went on to Penn State) and strikeouts (Scott, 1,051) in school history. “I don’t expect to be as good as they were, but it’s definitely a goal for me to continue when I go to college,” Lung said.
TRAC baseball – Clovis North, Clovis West and Buchanan are tied for first place in the Tri-River Athletic Conference baseball standings with Clovis and Clovis East each two games back.
Here’s how the race shapes up:
Clovis North and Clovis West conclude their series Friday at Clovis North. The Broncos defeated the Golden Eagles 2-0 on Tuesday.
Buchanan fell to Clovis East 6-5 and will wrap up the series at Buchanan. The regular season ends next week when Buchanan faces Clovis North, Clovis West opposes Clovis and Clovis East takes on Central in two-game series.
Milestones – Some milestones as noted by Barnett:
▪ Bullard boys volleyball coach Roy Verduzco picked up his 800th career win on April 19. The Knights defeated Madera South 3-2.
Verduzco has coached the past 35 seasons at Bullard. He has led the Knights to 29 league championships and seven section titles. Cal-Hi Sports’ Mark Tennis told Barnett that the 800 wins is the most in California.
▪ Monache senior Jessenia Castillo set a school record by hitting three home runs in a 16-11 nonleague win over Kingsburg on April 21. She also scored five times and had four RBIs.
Cal-Hi honors – Cal-Hi announced its all-state girls basketball underclass teams including Clovis West guard Madison Campbell (first-team juniors) and Tulare forward Kiara Brown and Clovis West guard Champney Pulliam (both third-team juniors).
Also, Clovis North guard Rowan Hein, previously announced as state sophomore of the year, was joined on the first team by teammate Savannah Tucker, and Clovis guard Avery Evans made the sophomore second team. Clovis West guard Nikki Tom made the all-freshman team.
▪ San Joaquin Memorial sophomore Jalen Green was named to the Cal-Hi all-state boys third team. He averaged 27.9 points per game helping the Panthers to the Central Section Division II title over Selma.
▪ Edison senior shortstop/pitcher Kayla Bowen was named Cal-Hi Northern California Softball Player of the Week after a big game against Memorial: two homers, six RBIs and the pitching win in an 18-0 victory.
Sanger Hall of Fame – Tom Flores leads a list of 20 in the inaugural class to be honored at a dinner Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanger Community Center.
Other inductees include: Pete Beiden, JR Boone, Huntley Dayton, Bruce Barnes, Jim Merlo, Brian Wallin, Brent Webber, Herman Cooks, David Naranjo, Bill Powell, Lynette Wilke, Gene Green and Clare Slaughter.
For more information, call Hall of Fame chairman Brian Penner at 559-524-7206.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
The Bee’s spring Top 10s
Baseball
Team
Record
Pvs
1. Clovis West
21-6
3
2. Clovis North
21-6
6
3. Buchanan
16-7-1
2
4. Stockdale
19-5
1
5. Redwood
19-5
4
6. San Joaquin Memorial
18-8
7
7. Madera
16-9
9
8. Clovis
15-11
8
9. Clovis East
16-9
5
10. Liberty-Bakersfield
17-10
NR
Softball
Team
Record
Pvs
1. Clovis
24-2
1
2. Buchanan
21-4-2
2
3. Stockdale
20-3
3
4. Bullard
16-5
4
5. Monache
22-3
5
6. Madera
19-5-1
7
7. Liberty-Bakersfield
15-7
6
8. Edison
13-7
8
9. Hanford West
14-8
9
10. Redwood
16-7
NR
