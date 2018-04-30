Central Section track and field leaders, upcoming schedule

TRACK AND FIELD
CENTRAL SECTION LEADERS
Marks through April 29
BOYS
100m: 1. Kazmier Allen, Tulare Union, 10.70; 2. J.J. Flores, Frontier, 10.73; 3. Femi Ogunjemiyo, Clovis, 10.80
200m: 1. Kurtis Kobzeff, Clovis North, 21.64; 2. J.J. Flores, Frontier, 21.97; 3. Femi Ogunjemiyo, Clovis, 22.08
400m: 1. Kurtis Kobzeff, Clovis North, 49.03; 2. Zion Chatman, Buchanan, 49.11; 3. Nathyn Scruggs, Clovis North, 49.72
800m: 1. Moises Medrano, Highland, 1:54.59; 2. Sebastian Medina, East, 1:54.75; 3. Peter Handy, Bakersfield, 1:54.90
1600m: 1. Moises Medrano, Highland, 4:14.54; 2. Ivan Mendez, Monache, 4:19.49; 3. Marcus Mota, Stockdale, 4:20.00
3200m: 1. Isaiah Galindo, Clovis North, 9:16.95; 2. Marcus Mota, Stockdale, 9:17.37; 3. Ivan Mendez, Monache, 9:27.43
110m hurdles: 1. Jake Woods, Clovis, 14.41; 2. Caleb Foster, Clovis North, 14.56; 3. Daniel Martinez, Dinuba, 14.97
300m hurdles: 1. Jake Woods, Clovis, 38.27; 2. Daniel Martinez, Dinuba, 38.37; 3. Brandon Andrade, Redwood, 39.46
400m relay: 1. Clovis North (Wood, Scruggs, Foster, Kobzeff), 41.54; 2. Tulare Union, 42.11; 3. Bakersfield, 42.63
1600m relay: 1. Clovis North (Foster, Ximines, Wood, Kobzeff), 3:20.85; 2. Clovis, 3:21.35; 3. Central, 3:24.17
High jump: 1. Seth Krauss, Liberty-Bakersfield, 6-11; 2. Shomari Somerville, Clovis North, 6-8.25; 3. Amire Green, Madera South, 6-6.75
Pole Vault: 1. Samuel Heinrichs, Kingsburg, 15-1; 2. Devantaye Rodriguez, Madera, 14-0; 3. Dawson Cady, Hanford West, 13-8
Long jump: 1. Caleb Foster, Clovis North, 23-5.5; 2. Zach Glick, Golden West, 22-11; 3. Nick Edwards, Ridgeview, 22-6.5
Triple jump: 1. Jared Whitt, Clovis North, 47-3; 2. Shomari Somerville, Clovis North, 46-10; 3. Syric Davis, Highland, 45-10
Shot put: 1. Daniel Viveros, Liberty-Bakersfield, 62-8.5; 2. Christian Johnson, Buchanan, 55-4.25; 3. Tobin Phillips, Clovis North, 52-7.75
Discus throw: 1. Christian Johnson, Buchanan, 191-9; 2. Daniel Viveros, Liberty-Bakersfield, 184-2; 3. Kyler Van Grouw, Central, 181-2.
GIRLS
100m: 1. Aayliyah Wilson, Stockdale, 11.69; 2. Syrena Hamilton, Clovis East, 12.15; 3. Lauren Fowler, Buchanan, 12.23
200m: 1. Daveion Robinson, Central, 24.89; 2. Rebecca Vanderpoel, Liberty-Bakersfield, 25.25 3. Madison Flores, El Diamante, 25.41
400m: 1. Daveion Robinson, Central, 55.52; 2. Rebecca Vanderpoel, Liberty-Bakersfield, 57.10; 3. Kennedi McCall, Bakersfield, 57.31
800m: 1. Kennedy Jennings, Edison, 2:15.84; 2. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan, 2:16.08; 3. Sophia Jimenez, Central, 2:16.29
1600m: 1. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan, 4:49.92; 2. Corie Smith, Buchanan, 4:56.50; 3. McKenna Lewis, Clovis, 5:06.81
3200m: 1. Corie Smith, Buchanan, 10:21.51; 2. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan, 10.28.54; 3. Sydney Fox, Buchanan, 10:51.45
100m hurdles: 1. Aalyah Wilson, Stockdale, 13.81; 2. Gianna Dickson, Bullard, 14.93; 3. Alessandra Quisado, Clovis East, 15.02
300m hurdles: 1. Reese Renz, Liberty-Bakersfield, 44.65; 2. Kaia Bonnett-Williams, Central, 45.00; 3. Riley Slayton, Liberty-Bakersfield, 45.12
400m relay: 1. Central (Bonnett-Williams, Johnson, Jennings, Robinson), 47.37; 2. Clovis North, 48.22; 3. Buchanan, 48.22
1600m relay: 1. Edison (Jennings, Ashley, Wilson, Copeland), 3:53.97; 2. Clovis North, 3:54.80; 3. Liberty-Bakersfield, 3:55.75
High jump: 1. Chinenye Agina, Sanger, 5-6; 2. Caitlin Bailey, Taft, 5-4; 3. Mallory Elick, Tulare Union, 5-3
Pole Vault: 1. Elizabeth Funk, Clovis West, 12-10; 2. Alexa Schacher, Liberty-Bakersfield, 11-3; 3. Taylor Hohenbrink, Buchanan, 11-1
Long jump: 1. Asia Mallory, Desert, 19-0.5; 2. Simone Johnson, Central, 17-10.75; 3. Andee Poole, Sanger, 17-9
Triple jump: 1. Macayla Wells, Taft, 38-10; 2. Simone Johnson, Central, 38-7.25; 3. Helen Chu, Buchanan, 38-2.25
Shot put: 1. Jocelyn Budwig, Fowler, 46-9; 2. Faith Bender, Liberty-Bakersfield, 44-6.5; 3. Maren Butler, Buchanan, 42-10.5
Discus throw: 1. Jocelyn Budwig, Fowler, 162-6; 2. Faith Bender, Liberty-Bakersfield, 160-2; 3. McKenna Chaney, Buchanan, 133-10
Upcoming Meets
MAY
2 All Sierra League at Orange Cove; East Yosemite League; North Sequoia League; Central Sequoia League; East Sequoia League; South Sequoia League meets
3-4 CMAC at Sanger; TRAC at Clovis; WYL at Hanford
9 Area Meets: North at Clovis East; Central at Sanger; South at Bakersfield; Sequoia-Sierra Championships
19 CIF Central Section Grand Masters at Buchanan
JUNE
1-2 California State Meet at Buchanan
Comments