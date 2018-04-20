Prep scoreboard for Friday, April 20

SOFTBALL
TRI RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 3, Clovis West 2
Clovis West
002
000
0
—
2
6
1
Clovis North
000
300
x
—
3
4
1
WP: A. Orr LP: R. Voss. Clovis West: A. Wright 3-3, 2B, 2RBI; M. Mets 2-3. Clovis North: H. Ayerza 2-3; A. Orr 1-3, RBI; S. Freeman 1-3, 2RBI.
COUNTY/METRO AHTLETIC CONFERENCE
Madera South 13, San Joaquin Memorial 1
WP: Alexus Martinez LP: Mariah Zarate. SJM: Savannah Morales 1-1, RBI. Madera South: Savannah Garcia 3-4, 4RBI, 3R; Aleecia Rosel 2-3, 2R; Viviana Porras 1-1, 2R; Alexus Martinez 2-4, RBI; Jocelyn Ochoa 1-2, 2R, RBI.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Selma 14, Central Valley Christian 0
CVC
000
00
—
0
4
5
Selma
245
3x
—
14
11
1
WP: Katie Delgadilo. LP: Rylie Atherton. Selma: Aly Cerda HR, 2RBI; Dom Trevino 2RBI; Genesis Rodriguez 2-3, 3R; Clarissa Moreno 3-4, 3B, 2RBI; Marissa Cerda 2-2, 3B.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Hoover 9, Sunnyside 5
Sunnyside
001
004
0
—
5
10
1
Hoover
100
042
2
—
9
17
1
WP: G. Saldana LP: A. Diaz. Sunnyside: A. Ramirez 2-3. 2B; N. Garcia 2-3; N. Davalos 2-4. Hoover: J. Seta 4-5. 3B. 2R; K. Arreola; 4-5 2 HR. 2R. RBI; S. Badillo 4-5
BASEBALL
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Tulare Western 2, Porterville 1
Porterville
001
000
0
—
1
4
3
Tulare Western
000
002
x
—
2
1
0
WP: Izaiah Davis LP: Derek Harris S: Ryan Tucker. Porterville: Daniel Perez 0-2, R; Cameron Fish 1-3; Mathew Rangel 1-1. Tulare Western: David Alcantar 0-3, R; Casey Miller 1-2
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Bullard 2, Madera 0
Madera
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
Bullard
000
020
x
—
2
7
0
WP: Jared Villalobos LP: Brian Hefner. Madera: Brian Hefner 2-3, 2B; Cole Brincefield 1-3. Bullard: Mark Tapoozian 0-2, BB; Christian Collins 1-2 2B, RBI, R; Joseph Luevano 1-2, RBI.
EAST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Lindsay 5, Woodlake 2
WP: David Jimenez LP: Robbie Stevenson. Lindsay: Isaiah Duran 2-4 R, SB; Jake Macias 2-3; Ethan Duran 1-1
TRI RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis 4, Clovis East 1
Clovis
100
000
000
3
—
4
11
2
Clovis East
001
000
000
0
—
1
6
2
WP: Josiah Penberthy
WP: Matt Mathis. Clovis: Carson Evans 2-5, 2R, RBI; Matthew Sanchez 1-4, 2RBI; Darrien Miller 2-4, RBI, BB; Mickey Machado 2-4; Noah Beal 2-3, BB. Clovis East: Casey Durham 1-4; Jesse Hernandez 1-4.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Selma 5, Dinuba 4/ 8 inn.
Dinuba
002
100
10
—
4
10
4
Selma
202
000
01
—
5
9
1
WP: Eddie Avalos. LP: Isaiah Ochoa. Dinuba: Corey Cosper 3-5, 2 2B; Elijah Mayberry 2-4, 3B; Ridge Huckaby 2-4. Selma: Parker Caesarea 3-5, RBI, 2RBI; Jordon Garcia 2-2, 2B.
TRACK AND FIELD
SANGER METRIC CLASSIC
100 meter dash
GIRLS
1. Lauren Fowler, Buchanan-12.23 2. Daishanae Wright, Central- 12.38 3. Andee Poole, Sanger-12.41
BOYS
1. Caleb Foster, Clovis North- 10.85 2. Christian Wood, Clovis North-11.01 3. Jordan Huddleston, Buchanan- 11.20
400 meter dash
GIRLS
1. Chloe Sharp, Clovis North- 57.67 2. Sophie Jimenez, Central-57.69 3. Ashtyn Adams, Clovisn North-58.07
BOYS
1. Kurtis Kobzeff, Clovis North-49.03 2. Zion Chatman, Buchanan- 49.11 3. Nazim Seifuddin, Central- 49.98
800 meter run
GIRLS
1. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan- 2:17.64 2. Corie Smith, Buchanan- 2:20.95 3. Amanda Dolberg, Buchanan- 2:21.11
BOYS
1. Andrew Scherf, Clovis- 1:57.48 2. Nathan Burd, Lemoore- 1:58.11 3. Max Erl, Buchanan-1:58.25
1600 meter run
GIRLS
1. Amanda Dolberg, Buchanan- 5:08.01 2. Sydney Fox, Buchanan- 5:13.18 3. Chloe Schultz, Clovis East-5:17.25
BOYS
1. Isaiah Galindo, 4:21.01 2. Christian Gomez, Reedley- 4:22.62 3. Mohammed Ali, Avenal- 4:24.83
3200 meter run
GIRLS
1. Blayney Dolan, Clovis North- 11:27.73 2. McKaylie Caesar, Lindsay-11:29.34 3. MacKenzie Madron, Clovis East- 11:46.21
BOYS
1. Nicholas Carter, Clovis North- 9:35.30 2. Christian Gomez, Reedley-9:36.30 3. Kelly Brewer, Buchanan- 9:41.81
100/110 meter hurdles
GIRLS
1. Alessandra Quisado, Clovis East- 15.02, 2. Monea Jennings, Central-15.14 3. Kaia Bonnette-Williams, Central-15.23
BOYS
1. Jake Woods, Clovis-14.42 2. Caleb Foster, Clovis North-14.66 3. Daniel Martinez, Dinuba-14.97
300 meter hurdles
GIRLS
1. Gianna Dickson, Bullard-45.54 2. Monea Jennings, Central-45.80 3. Alessandra Quisado, Clovis East- 47.09
BOYS
1. Daniel Martinez, Dinuba- 38.64 2. Jake Woods, Clovis-38.99 3. Brandon Andrade, Redwood- 39.60
4x100 meter relay
GIRLS
1. Central-47.82 2. Clovis North 48.22 3. Buchanan 48.33
BOYS
1. Clovis North 42.25 2. Central-42.95 3. Clovis-43.27
4x400 meter relay
GIRLS
1. Edison 3:53.97 2. Clovis North 3:54.80 3. Central 3:59.43
BOYS
1. Clovis- 3:21.35 2. Clovis North 3:22.25 3. Central 3:24.17
High jump
GIRLS
1. Chineye Agina, Sanger, 5-05:00 2. Alexis Vincent-Walker, Clovis, 5-03.00 3. Jameson Mahlum, Buchanan, 5-01.00
BOYS
1. Shomari Somerville, Clovis North- 6-03.00 2. Chad Hilvers, Exeter-6-03.00 3. Avery Chatman,Sanger-6-01.00
Pole vault
GIRLS
1. Taylor Hohenbrink, Buchanan, 11-01.00 2. Skyy Vang, Buchanan- 10-07.00 3. Sydney Falk, Clovis North- 10-01.00
BOYS
1. Samuel Heinrichs, Kingsburg-15-01.00 2. Brad Halvorson, Buchanan-12-09.00 3. Jaden Valdez, Central-12-09.00
Long jump
GIRLS
1. Simone Johnson, Central-17-10.75 2. Lauren Fowler, Buchanan- 17-07.75 3. Anaya Sperling, Buchanan- 16-09.75
BOYS
1. Caleb Foster, Clovis North-23-00.00 2. Christian Wood, Clovis North-22-06.25 3. Romello Knight, Clovis East-22-02.75
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Simone Johnson, Central-38-06.50 2. Helen Chu, Buchanan-36-01.00 3. Haley Abirached, Buchanan-36-00.50
BOYS
1. Jared Whitt, Clovis North-47-00.00 2. Kosi Agina, Sanger-44-09.00 3. Shomari Somerville, Clovis North-44-07.00
Shot put
GIRLS
1. Maren Butler, Buchanan-42-10.25 2. Hannah Davis, Buchanan- 39-03.50 3. Jordan Williams, Clovis North-38-07.25
BOYS
1. Christian Johnson, Buchanan-53-05.75 2. Tobin Phillips, Clovis North-52-07.75 3. Alex Sandoval, Dinuba-52-00.50
Discus throw
GIRLS
1. Maren Butler, Buchanan-119-04 2. Briara Robles, Clovis West-119-02 3. Jordan Williams, Clovis North-115-07
BOYS
1. Christian Johnson, Buchanan-171-06 2. Kyler Van Grouw, Central-157-03 3. Nicholas Zweifel, Central-148-11
BOYS TENNIS
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Mt. Whitney 8, Hanford 0
No. 1 Singles: Seth Herrera def. K. Mayfield, 6-2, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles: S. Herrera/A. Macagba def. K. Mayfield/J. Munguia, 8-0
