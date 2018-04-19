Edison breaks through against Bullard on softball diamond

Edison High finally broke through against Bullard on the softball field.
Mackenzie Soper tossed a four-hitter as the Tigers defeated the Knights 7-6 on Tuesday in a County/Metro Athletic Conference game.
It was Edison’s first softball win against Bullard since 2010.
“It was a good win for us, but at the same time, I don’t want that to be the pinnacle for our year,” said Edison coach Miranda Gonzalez, whose team was tied with Sanger atop the competitive CMAC.
Bullard is among the Central Section Division I favorites and remains at No. 4 in The Bee’s rankings, but Edison is moving up, to No. 8 this week.
Washington to honor first HOF class – Washington Union will induct Olympic gold medalist Maxie Parks, Yvette Roberts, former coach Don McDonald, the 1985 state championship boys basketball team and the 1957-59 basketball teams in the school’s inaugural Hall of Fame class.
A steak dinner to honor the enshrinees is April 28 at 6 p.m. at the school. Tickets ($25) can be purchased at the door.
Football: McLane hires coach – JD Burnett is the new football coach at McLane. Previously, he spent two seasons at Yosemite compiling an 18-13 record and two seasons at Kerman, where he went 14-11.
Accomplishments – A look at some key numbers, provided by section historian Bob Barnett:
Clovis senior softball pitcher Danielle Lung had a season-high 16 strikeouts in the Cougars’ 5-2 victory over Buchanan. She followed that up with a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Clovis East. The Fresno State signee is 14-0 with a .094 ERA with 162 strikeouts in 89 innings.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos baseball player Chase Schellenger went 5 for 6 to tie a school record in a 20-6 victory over Sierra on April 12. He finished with two doubles, a triple and scored four times.
The Bee’s spring Top 10s
Baseball
Team
Record
Pvs
1. Stockdale
16-3
1
2. Buchanan
14-5-1
4
3. Clovis West
18-5
2
4. Redwood
16-3
5
5. Clovis East
15-6
6
6. Clovis North
18-5
3
7. San Joaquin Memorial
15-7
8
8. Clovis
12-10
7
9. Madera
14-7
9
10. Frontier
14-7
NR
Softball
Team
Record
Pvs
1. Clovis
20-2
1
2. Buchanan
18-3-2
2
3. Stockdale
15-3
4
4. Bullard
12-5
3
5. Monache
16-2
7
6. Liberty-Bakersfield
12-4
5
7. Madera
16-4-1
8
8. Edison
11-5
10
9. Hanford West
10-7
9
10. Central
10-9-1
6
