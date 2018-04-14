West Coast Relays

GIRLS
Winners and placers
100 meter dash
Open: Tatum Halloway, Clovis North 12.87. Peyton Woods, Kingsburg 13.19. Alexa Schacher 12.86
Seeded: Sophia Pardo, Las Lomas 12.58
Invitational: 1. Aaliyah Wilson, Stockdale 11.71 2. Maya Shaw, Arch Mitty 12.31 3. Zara Anthony, Bakersfield 12.37
200 meter dash
Open: Brieon Randle, Bakersfield 26.24
Seeded: Daishanae Wright, Central 25.82
Invitational: 2. Daveion Robinson, Central 24.89 2. Maya Shaw, Arch Mitty 25.13 3. Rebecca Vanderpoel,Liberty 25.25
400 meter run
Open: Julia Hardwick, Clovis 59.86
Seeded: Chloe Sharp, Clovis North 57.72
Invitational: 1. Daveion Robinson, Central 55.52 2. Rebecca Vanderpoel, Liberty 57.10 3. Taylor Weidinger, Las Lomas 57.55
800 meter run
Seeded: Ariana Castellano, Central 2:20.29
Invitational: 1. Sophie Jimenez, Central 2:18.27 2. Hailey Goodell, Arroyo Grande 2:19.78 3. Madeline Fletcher, San Luis Obispo 2:19.86
1600 meter run
Open: Morgan Hutchison, Buchanan 5:26.27
Seeded: Ashley Baudin 5:16.08
Invitational: 1. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan 4:49.92 2. Corie Smith, Buchanan 4:56.50 3. Alyssa Brewer, California 5:04.29
3200 meter run
Seeded: Juliette Flectcher, Amador Valley 11:58.23
Invitational: 1. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan 11:01.90 2. Corie Smith 11:20.30 3. Sydney Fox, Buchanan 11:22.38
100 meter hurdles
Open: Brooklin Woolf, Clovis 16.74
Seeded: Haley Abirached, Buchanan 15.55
Invitational: 1. Aalyah Wilson, Stockdale 14.04 2. Meagan Kiefer, Branham 15.25 3. Allessandra Quisado, Clovis East 15.48
300 meter hurdles
Open: Kathryn Zagrodny, San Luis Obispo 48.25
Seeded: Julie Johnson, Highland 47.04
Invitational: 1. Williams Bonnette, Central 45.03 2. Monea Jennings, Central 45.17 3. Riley Slayton, Liberty 45.44
High jump
Seeded: Kiley Johnson, Arroyo Grande 5-01.00
Invitational: 1. Anneke Moersdorf, San Luis Obispo 5-03.00 2. Alexis Vincent-Walker Clovis 5-03.00 3. Jazmyn Tubbs, Turlock 5-01.00
Pole Vault
Seeded: Taylor Saar, Sierra 9-04.00
Invitational: 1. Elizabeth Funk, Clovis West 11-10.00 2. Skyy Vang, Buchanan 10-10.00 3. Taylor Hohenbrink, Buchanan 10-10.00
Long Jump
Seeded: Jiana Boston, Stockdale 17-00.00
Invitational: 1. Anneke Moersdorf, San Luis Obispo 17-10.25 2. Simone Johnson, Central 17-09.25 3. Anaya Sperling, Buchanan 16-10.00
Triple Jump
Seeded: Helen Chu, Buchanan 38-02.25
Invitational: 1. Simone Johnson, Central. 5.50 2. Anaya Sperling, Buchanan. 36-02.00 3. Haley Abirached. Buchanan 35-9.00
Discus Throw
Seeded: Bella Rigby, Liberty. 128-09
Invitational: 1. Jocelynn Budwig, Fowler. 158-07 2. Faith Bender. Liberty. 157-03 3. Emily March, Granada. 130-00
Shot Put
Seeded: Lowry Angelica, Oakdale. 36-08.75
Invitational: 1.Jocelynn Budwig, Fowler. 44-10.25, 2. Maren Butler, Buchanan. 42-10.50, 3. Faith Bender, Liberty. 41-2.50
4x100 meter
Open: Clovis East 51.25, 1. Allessandra Quisado 11 2. Isabella Keomounpane 10 3. Jaylyn Aceizaga 10 4. Alyssa Goree 10
Seeded: Tulare Western 49.43, 1. Ejiya Burton 10 2. Brianna Zepeda 12 3. Eason Dejalyss 10 4. Dominique Hernandez 12
Invitational: 1) Central 47.37, 1. Kaia Bonnette-Williams 10 2. Simone Johnson 10 3. Sophie Jimenez 12 4. Daveion Robinson 11
2) Buchanan 48.22, 1. Logan Winter 11 2. Lauren Fowler 9 3. Shelby Daniele 11 4. Mareesa Gatzka 10
3) Bakersfield 48.51, 1. Kynnedi McCall 11 2. Zara Anhtony 12 3. Aushanay Lawton 11 4. Brieon Randle 9
BOYS
100 meter dash
Open: Gavyn Dingle, Bakersfield 11.17. Christian Wood, Clovis North 11.06. Randy Jorden, Tulare Union 11.09
Seeded: Femi Ogunjemiyo, Clovis 11.04
Invitational: 1. Kazmier Allen, Tulare Union 10.74 2. Kurtis Kobzeff, Clovis North 10.82 3. Joe Fontes, St. Mary’s 10.96
200 meter dash
Open: Christian Wood, Clovis North 22.57
Seeded: Femi Ogunjemiyo, Clovis 11.04
Invitational: 1. Kurtis Kobzeff, Clovis North 21.64 2. Adam Saleh, Branham 21.93 3. Phillip McCabe, Arch Mitty 22.54
400 meter run
Open: Tyler Ximines, Clovis North 50.84
Seeded: Jesus Andrade, St. Mary’s 50.40
Invitational: 1. Adam Saleh,Branham 48.21 2. Nico Bland, La Lomas 48.87 3. Bobby Poynter, California 48.95
800 meter run
Seeded: Bryan Trujillo, Clovis 1:59.23
Invitational: 1. Moises Medrano, Highland 1:54.59 2. Abraham Maldonado, Atwater 1:54.86 3. Aidan Boyle, Amador Valley 1:56.68
1600 meter run
Open: Jack Gray, Amador Valley 4:32.26
Seeded: Micah Delgado, Liberty 4:28.15
Invitational: 1. Moises Medrano, Highland 4:14.54 2. James Uhlenberg, Garin College 4:15.41 3. Joseph Domingues, St. Joseph 4:15.87
3200 meter run
Seeded: Cole McKain, Merced 9:49.10
Invitational: 1. Ivan Mendez, Monache 9:27.43 2. Preston Norris, Las Lomas 9:34.28 3. Joseph Mikhail, Liberty 9:40.25
110 meter hurdles
Open: Tamar Archie, Buchanan 15.82
Seeded: Kalobe Jimenez, Kingsburg 15.22
Invitational: 1. Jake Woods, Clovis 14.50 2. Jamar Marshall, St. Mary’s 14.51 3. Caleb Foster, Clovis North 14.56
300 meter hurdles
Open: Stnaley Cain, Clovis West 40.41
Seeded: Kalobe Jimenez, Kingsburg 40.06
Invitational: 1. Jake Woods, Clovis 38.27 2. Daniel Martinez, Dinuba 38.37 3. Brandon Andrade, Redwood 39.46
High jump
Seeded: Race Mahlum, Buchanan 6-01.00
Invitational: 1. Seth Krauss, Liberty 6-03.00 2. Stanley Cain, Clovis West J6-03.00 3. Shomar Somerville, Clovis North J6-03.00
Pole Vault
Seeded: Caleb Puliot, Buchanan 12-08.00
Invitational: 1. Pablo Zaffaroni, Escuela Superior 16-01.00 2. Spencer Eley, Arroyo Grande 14-09.00 3. Silas Freeden, Turlock 14-03.00
Long jump
Seeded: Tramayne Paster, Buhach Colony 21-00.00
Invitational: 1. Caleb Foster, Clovis North 22-04.50 2. Jordyn Turner, Liberty(nc) 22-03.50 3. Sam Colyer, Garin College 20-04.50
Triple jump
Seeded: Nati Wagenleitner, Clovis North 43-04.50
Invitational: 1. Luciano Mendez, Uzzi Colegio 48-02.00 2. Syric Davis, Highland(ce) 46-00.00 3. Jared Whitt, Clovis North 45-08.50
Discus Throw
Seeded: Kyler Van Grouw, Central 162-06
Invitational: 1. Christian Johnson, Buchanan 176-02 2. Daniel Viveros, Liberty(ce) 171-05 3. Dominic Navarrette, El Capitan(sj) 163-09
Shot put
Seeded: Tobin Phillips, Clovis North 51-03.00
Invitational: 1. Daniel Viveros, Liberty(ce) 60-06.75 2. Christian Johnson, Buchanan 53-03.50 3. Jorge Barajas, Oakdale 50-07.50
4x100 meter relay
Open: Amador Valley 43.99 1. Bobby Kowalski 12 2. Elijah Weetman 11 3. Rohit Menon 12 4. Dominick Mazotti 11
Seeded: Central 43.23 1. Akeli Conley 11 2. Xavier Worthy 9 3. Torin Johnson 12 4. Nazim Seufiden 11
Invitational: 1) Clovis North 41.77 1. Christian Wood 12 2. Naythn Scruggs 11 3. Caleb Foster 10 4. Kurtis Kobzeff 12
2) Tulare Union 42.11 1. Syree Rucker 11 2. Randy Jorden 11 3. Rayvahn Gordon 11 4. Kazmier Allen 12
3) Buhach Colony 42.91 1. Brandon Ralls 11 2. Lavon Wallace 12 3. Irik Dobbins 12 4. Tramayne Paster 10
