Blake Sodersten joins a storied Clovis High baseball record book

Clovis High senior pitcher Blake Sodersten threw his first baseball no-hitter against Tulare Western earlier this season.
Then he did it again last week, blanking Clovis West 4-0 in a Tri-River Athletic Conference showdown on April 6 to set a school record with the most no-hitters in a season and career, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.
“The next morning I woke up and I realized that was my second no-hitter,” Sodersten said. “I realized that's an awesome achievement to have as a Clovis High baseball player.”
Awesome considering the Cougars have won eight section titles under coach James Patrick and produced two major-league pitchers, Mark Gardner and Ryan Cook, and a bevy of other outstanding arms.
Sodersten was battle-tested last spring when, in just his second start, he won the game that gave Patrick the section career victories record.
This season, Sodersten is 6-0 with a 0.78 ERA. His first no-hitter came against Tulare Western in a 7-0 victory on Feb. 24.
He credits his success to his offseason work.
“I was religious about hitting the weights,” said Sodersten, who’s slated to start against host Buchanan on Friday. “And training and weight program and playing catch and being in the bullpen.”
Patrick said it was Sodersten's determination in the weight room that helped improve his game this season.
"He put on some strength," Patrick said. "He put on some good weight. He's always been very tall, but he's in the weight room and he's really an amazing guy. He's 210 pounds of muscle and enjoys working out."
The 6-foot-3 Sodersten said he told friends and family, “I'd like to be the right-handed Kershaw,” referencing Los Angeles Dodgers star left-hander Clayton Kershaw.
“He’s been my idol as I grew up as a kid,” said Sodersten, who will soon go on a visit to UCLA and Cal State Fullerton.
Sodersten shared why he's drawn to the sport: "One thing I like about baseball is you don't get in trouble for getting dirty. That's what I wanted to do growing up and it's playing baseball. I really like throwing the ball.”
Track and field: West Coast Relays
The West Coast Relays track and field meet, first held in 1927, is Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High.
There will be three levels of competition (invitational, seeded and open), giving top athletes an early look at the venue for the state meet June 1-2.
Running events begin at 10:30 a.m., while the field events begin at 10 a.m.
The West Coast Relays, once a preeminent Olympic-class event that has morphed into a top in-season high school meet, boasts past competitors including Dutch Warmerdam, Bob Mathias, Tommie Smith, Rafer Johnson and Henry Ellard.
Softball showdown
In a meeting of The Bee's top two ranked teams, Clovis beat Buchanan 5-2 Tuesday in a TRAC opener. Fresno State-bound Danielle Lung had 16 strikeouts for Clovis to beat Stanford-bound Molly Millar, and Sonoma State-bound catcher Jordyn Martinez homered for Clovis.
Baseball record
Fresno High senior left fielder Ryan Hicks got into the record books the hard way.
He was plunked four consecutive times to set a Central Section single-game record in a 19-0 victory over Coalinga, Barnett said.
Hicks also tied a state and national record.
The Bee's spring Top 10s
(records through April 11)
Baseball
|Team
|Record
|Prev
|1. Stockdale
|14-3
|3
|2. Clovis West
|16-3
|1
|3, Clovis North
|17-4
|2
|4. Buchanan
|12-5-1
|4
|5. Redwood
|14-3
|6
|6. Clovis East
|13-6
|7
|7. Clovis
|12-8
|5
|8. San Joaquin Memorial
|13-7
|9
|9. Madera
|14-4
|10
|10. Liberty-Bakersfield
|11-7
|8
Softball
|Team
|Record
|Prev
|1. Clovis
|18-2
|1
|2. Buchanan
|16-3
|2
|3. Bullard
|11-4
|3
|4. Stockdale
|11-3
|4
|5. Liberty-Bakersfield
|11-3
|6
|6. Central
|10-7-1
|5
|7. Monache
|14-2
|7
|8. Madera
|15-3-1
|8
|9. Hanford West
|9-6
|9
|10. Edison
|9-5
|10
