Prep scoreboard for Monday, April 9

Central Section scores for games of Monday, April 9, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Edison 5, Dinuba 2
Edison
100
301
0
—
5
8
0
Dinuba
100
100
0
—
2
5
4
WP: Mackenzie Soper (5-4). LP: Kristen Martinez. Sv: Kayla Bowen. Edison, Kayla Bowen 3-4, 3RBI, HR; Jojo Montejano HR; Mackenzie Soper 2-4. Dinuba, Carlee Newlin HR; Faith Rodur RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 8 Clovis 1
No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy, CN, d. Brodie Sodersten, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Sodersten/Nate Sever, Clo, d. Fourchy/John Fourchy, 8-4. Records: Clovis North 10-1, 5-0; Clovis 11-5, 2-3.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Redwood 9, Hanford West 0
No. 1 singles: Tony Kim d. Michael Briones, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: John Nguyen/Sidney Morritse d. Adolfo Jimenez/Jacob Jherico, 8-1.
Mt. Whitney 7, El Diamante 2
No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera, MW, d. Jack Brewer, 3-6, 6-2 (10-5). No. 1 doubles: J. Brewer/C. Hochhalter, ED, d. Herrera/A. Macagba, 8-3.
GIRLS BADMINTON
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Hoover 15, Roosevelt 9
No. 1 singles: Rita Vang, Roosevelt, d. Kayla Moua, 25-23, 21-16. No. 1 doubles: Sunshine Vue/Jennifer Vang, Roosevelt, d. Christian Yang/Hailey Vue, 21-15, 21-15.
