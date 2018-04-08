Prep scoreboard for Saturday, April 7

Central Section scores for games of Saturday, April 7, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
SOFTBALL
WASHINGTON UNION INVITATIONAL
Championship
Heritage-Brentwood 9, Monache 1
Heritage
220
002
3
—
9
10
1
Monache
100
000
0
—
1
4
2
WP: Delia Scott (CG). LP: Chloe Rivas (CG). Heritage, Morgan Hess 2R; Xiara Davis (tournament MVP) 3-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI; Paige Sasser 3-4, 2B, HR; Juliana Sargent 2-4, 2 2B; Michaela Farr 2R. .Central 1, Chowchilla 0
Chowchilla
000
000
0
—
0
1
2
Central
000
010
x
—
1
1
0
WP: Destiny Ricks (CG, 12Ks). LP: Kelsey Volkmar (5IP). Central, Halina Frazel 2B; Jayelynn Reguero R.
Heritage-Brentwood 7, Clovis East 2
Heritage
300
004
—
7
8
0
Clovis East
110
000
—
2
6
1
WP: Delia Scott. LP: America Maples. Heritage, Morgan Hess 2-4, 2RBI; Xiara Diaz 2-4. Clovis East, McKenzie Reinhardt 2-3; Jasmine Megerdichian 2-3.
Heritage-Brentwood 11, Central 2
Central
200
00
—
2
2
1
Heritage
553
0x
—
11
12
1
WP: Delia Scott. LP: Isabel Rodriguez. Central, Samantha Arenas 2B. Heritage: Morgan Hess 3-3, 3R, 2SB; Xiara Diaz 2-3, 2 2B, 2RBI; Riley Ehlen 2-3, 2 HR, 4RBI; Paige Sasser 2R, HR; Juliana Sargent 2-3, 2B, HR, 2RBI.
Kingsburg 4, Chowchilla 2
Chowchilla
000
200
—
2
6
4
Kingsburg
101
002
—
4
8
1
WP: Taryn Irigoyen. LP: Jana Pope. Chowchilla, Avery Fitch 2-3, 2B; Hannah Mancebo 2-3, 2B. Kingsburg, Carla Duarte 3-4, 3B, 2R, 2RBI.
St. Francis-Sacramento 7, Clovis East 2
Clovis East
002
000
0
—
2
3
3
St. Francis
250
000
x
—
7
7
0
WP: Caitlin Caldwell (CG, 8K). LP: Anna Coil. Clovis East, Sela Bloodgood 2-3. St. Francis, Sydney Littles 2-3; Mary Baccay 2R; Chloe Smith 3-4, 2B, GS, 2R, 5RBI.
Monache 9, Clovis West 1
Monache
304
002
—
9
13
0
Clovis West
001
000
—
1
7
1
WP: Chloe Rivas (CG, 10K). LP: Rhyan Voss. Monache, Kailyn Castle 2-4, 2R; Kiyah Ramirez 3-4, 2B, 3B; Jessenia Castillo 2-3, 2R, 2RBI; Rivas 2-4, 2 2B; Taliann Hunter 2-4, 2B, HR, 2R, 4RBI; Jasmin Castillo 2B. Clovis West, Triniti Scruggs 2-3; Elaine Kodama 2-3, 2 3B; Breanah Kith 2B.
La Jolla Country Day 2, Taft 1
La Jolla
101
000
—
2
5
0
Taft
000
100
—
1
4
1
WP: Lauren Ziment. LP: Kyleigh Phillips. La Jolla Country Day, Malia Acol 2R. Taft: Brooklyn Yaws 2B.
Washington Union 8, Rancho-Las Vegas 3
Rancho
300
000
—
3
7
0
Washington
430
001
—
8
9
1
WP: Alayna Munoz. LP: MacKenzie Perry. Rancho, Giselle Ramirez 2-2, 2B; Kaitlyn Suarez 2-3; Liliana Gutierrez 2B, 2RBI. Washington Union, Atiana Aguilar 2R; Munoz 2-3, 2B, 2R; Paige Messenlehner 2R; Tonee Bland 2-3, 2RBI.
Clovis West 9, La Jolla Country Day-San Diego 1
Clovis West
620
01
—
9
8
0
La Jolla
100
00
—
1
3
4
WP: Rhyan Voss. LP: Correa. Clovis West, Destyne White 2-4, 2R, 2B,GW-RBI; Triniti Scruggs 1-3, R, 2B, 2RBI, SB; Peyton Percell 2R; Danyelle Renteria 1-3, 2R; Macy Aoki-Chance R, 2SB; Bre Kith RBI; Alex Wright RBI; Emily Hoffman R. La Jolla, Dvorak 2B, RBI.
St. Francis-Sacramento 9, Kingsburg 7
Kingsburg
000
250
0
—
7
10
2
St. Francis
330
300
x
—
9
11
0
WP: Caitlyn Caldwell. LP: Taryn Irigoyen. Kingsburg, Blaire Willson 2-4, 2B; Marissa Montelongo 2-4, 2R; Marissa Gonzalez 2-4, 2R; Madison Alves 2B, 2RBI. St. Francis, Sydney Littles 2-3, 2R, 3B; Mary Baccay 2R; Chloe Smith 3-4, 2 2B, 2R; Sage Davis 3-R HR; Bella Valentine 2-3, 2-R HR.
Madera 8, Kingsburg 7
Madera
051
100
01
—
8
13
4
Kingsburg
002
121
10
—
7
13
4
WP: Kaylee Patten. LP: Vanessa Berg. Madera, Taylor Brooks 3-5, 3B, 2R, 4RBI; Camile DeAnda 2-3, HR, 2RBI; Mikayla Arrieta 2-4; Nevaeh Montes 2-4, 2R. Kingsburg, Carla Duarte 3-5; Blaire Willson 3-5, 2RBI; Madison Alves 2-4; Caitlyn Vela 2R; Marissa Gonzalez 2B.
Heritage-Brentwood 6, St. Francis-Sacramento 2
Heritage
201
102
0
—
6
11
2
St. Francis
001
000
1
—
2
8
0
WP: Delia Scott. LP: Arden Hatch. Heritage, Morgan Hess 2R; Xiara Diaz 3-5, HR; Juliana Sargent 2-3, 2RBI; Tiana Glover 2-3. St. Francis, Sage Davis 2-3.
Rancho-Las Vegas 5, Lemoore 4
Rancho
002
30
—
5
7
1
Lemoore
012
01
—
4
8
1
WP: MacKenzie Perry. LP: Ashtyn Lucas. Rancho, Gianna Carosone 2-3, 2 2B; Lorena DeLaTorre 2-2; Yvette Sanchez 2-R HR. Lemoore, Megan VanAllen 2-2, 2R; Selina Perez 2-3, 2RBI;
Taft 9, Lemoore 8
Lemoore
800
000
0
—
8
11
2
Taft
206
000
1
—
9
11
5
WP: Riley Mizener. LP: Tomi Ford. Lemoore, Sierra Phelps 2-5, 2R; Madison Wallace 2-3, 3RBI; Jacquelyn Esquer 2-2; Kayla Antiporda 2-4. Taft, Reagan Hamilton 3-4, HR, 2RBI; Bree Johansen 2-3, 2R; Haley Pulido 2-3, HR, 2RBI; Raygan Wescott 2-4; Tayler Portenga 2R; Mizener 2-3.
BEST OF THE WEST TOURNAMENT
In Santa Maria
Buchanan 3, San Luis Obispo 1
Buchanan
100
002
0
—
3
6
0
San Luis Obispo
000
010
0
—
1
4
1
WP: Molly Millar (11Ks). LP: Xiao Gin (12Ks). Buchanan, Kailyne Luna 2B, R; Anni Raley 2R; Rachel Kessler 3-3. San Luis Obispo, Bridget Danninger HR.
BASEBALL
CENTRAL VALLEY DIAMOND CLASSIC
Washington Union 10, Fowler 8
Washington
010
450
0
—
10
10
2
Fowler
040
101
2
—
8
10
10
WP: Zachary Curtis LP: Matt Bugarin. Washington Union, Canaan Campbell 2R; Karen Fusi 2-5 2RBI 2B; Cameron DeMaria 3-5 RBI; Tyler Kittens 2-4 2R; Roger Zamorano 2R 2RBI. Fowler, J.T. Hammer 2-3 R RBI; Niko Moreno 2B RBI 2R; Spencer Lima 3-5 RBI; Josh Feaver 2-5 RBI 3B; Gavin Hollins 2RBI.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Sanger 8, Edison 3
Edison
201
000
0
—
3
5
1
Sanger
104
201
x
—
8
13
1
WP: Alec Flores (6IP). LP: Ortiz. Edison, Shelley - 2-4, 2B; Romero HR, 2 RBI; Crozier 2-3, RBI. Sanger, Steven Martinez - 2-4, 2R; Jake Harrell - 3-3. 3R, RBI; Zack Jaurique 2-4, 2RBI; Darrin Herring - 3-4, 2B, 2R, 2 RBI; Jose Quinonez - 2-3, 2B, R, RBI.
GIRLS BADMINTON
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Hoover 19, McLane 5
No. 1 singles: Kayla Moua, Hoover d. Song Her 21-10, 21-14. No. 1 doubles: Christian Yang/Hailey Vue, Hoover d. Leslie Sanchez/Justine Yang 23-21, 21-12.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CLOVIS WEST INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Teams: 1. Clovis West 626.5; 2. Clovis North 293.5; 3. Clovis 293; 4. Buchanan 284.5; 5. Redwood 153; 6. Sanger 129; 7. Arroyo Grande 111; 8. Frontier 91; 9. Madera 89; 10. Bakersfield 88.
1m diving: 1. Talia Mickelson, Bakersfield, 361.85; 2. Sophie Boudoukian, Garces, 355.60; 3. Gillian Garcia, Liberty-Bakersfield, 352.80
200 relay: 1. Clovis (Abby Mammen, Shelby Vidmar, Averee Preble, Taylor Anderson), 1:50.65; 2. Clovis North 1:58.18; 3. Buchanan 1:58.46
200 freestyle: 1. Abby Samansky, Clovis West, 1:50.19; 2. Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier, 1:55.91; 3. Jordan Gruce, Clovis West, 1:59.80
200 IM: 1. Averee Preble, Clovis, 2:04.32; 2. Shelby Vidmar, Clovis, 2:16.00; 3. Hannah Lambert, Clovis West, 2:16.39
50 freestyle: 1. Caitlyn Snyder, Clovis West, 23.86; 2. Abigail Abshire, Wasco, 24.40; 3. Brooke Costella, Clovis North, 23.50.
100 butterfly: 1. Averee Preble, Clovis, 55.23; 2. Brooke Costella, Clovis North, 59.84; 3. Allison Hodge, Buchanan, 1:00.08.
100 freestyle: 1. Abby Samansky, Clovis West, 50.35; 2. Caitlyn Snyder, Clovis West, 52.35; 3. Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier, 53.11
500 freestyle: 1. Hanna Lambert, Clovis West, 5:15.94; 2. Isabella Dickinson, Clovis North, 5:18.77; 3. Makenzie Thomas, Clovis West, 5:24.00
200 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis West (Caitlyn Snyder, Jordan Gruce, Lexie Voice, Abby Samansky), 1:37.50; 2. Buchanan 1:44.69; 3. Sanger 1:45.41
100 backstroke: 1. Alex Roberts, Redwood, 59.52; 2. Abby Mammen, Clovis, 59.93; 3. Adria Golla, Bakersfield, 1:02.90
100 breaststroke: 1. Shelby Vidmar, Clovis, 1:07.81; 2. Caoilinn, Kingsburg, 1:13.46; 3. Lizbeth Torres, Kerman, 1:13.50
400 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis West (Caitlyn Snyder, Jordan Gruce, Lexie Voice, Abby Samansky), 3:33.05; 2. Clovis 3:43.69; 3. Buchanan 3:45.43
BOYS
Teams: 1. Bellarmine Prep 635; 2. Clovis North 606.5; 3. Buchanan 307; 4. Clovis west 246.5; 5. San Luis Obispo 183; 6. Clovis East 170; 7. Bakersfield Christian 116; 8. Kingsburg 111; 9. Clovis 76; 10. Centennial 70.
1m diving: 1. Dominic Carollo, Bellarmine Prep, 432.70; 2. Marcos Garcia, Buchanan, 353.10; 3. Cori Southward, Paso Robles, 342.00
200 relay: 1. Bellarmine Prep (Gavin McGee, Michael Branna, Kevin Sichak, Emmanuel Ngbemeneh), 1:37.59; 2. San Luis Obispo 1:38.66; 3. Clovis North 1:39.06
200 freestyle: 1. Galen Penvenne, San Luis Obispo, 1:39.45; 2. Benjamin Forbes, Clovis North, 1:45.13; 3. Gavin Lane, Clovis East, 1:46.18
200 IM: 1. Matthew Choi, Bellarmine Prep, 1:57.27; 2. Ethan DePry, Clovis North, 1:58.95; 3. Nathan Roodzant, Bakersfield Christian, 1:59.06
50 freestyle: 1. Nathan Yates, Bellarmine Prep, 21.26; 2. Michael Jia, Clovis North, 21.52; 3. Max Saunders, Bellarmine Prep, 21.66
100 butterfly: 1. Michael Jia, Clovis North, 50.56; 2. Galen Penvenne, San Luis Obispo, 51.37; 3. Kevin Sichak, Bellarmine Prep, 51.97
100 freestyle: 1. Mark Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo, 46.19; 2. Max Saunders, Bellarmine Prep, 46.89; 3. Benjamin Forbes, Clovis North, 47.15
500 freestyle: 1. Theo Tuggle, Clovis North, 4:42.47; 2. Gavin McGee, Bellarmine Prep, 4:44.94; 3. Ryan Kirton, Bellarmine Prep, 4:48.01
200 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis North (Benjamin Forbes, Bodhi Bowden, Cole Fleming, Michael Jia), 1:25.67; 2. Bellarmine Prep 1:26.49; 3. Buchanan, 1:29.18
100 backstroke: 1. Austin Lane, Clovis West, 51.11; 2. Nathan Yates, Bellarmine Prep, 51.19; 3. Mark Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo, 53.41
100 breaststroke: 1. Matthew Choi, Bellarmine Prep, 1:00.29; 2. Joaquin Jamieson, Clovis West, 1:00.75; 3. Michael Brannan, Bellarmine Prep, 1:01.45.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Bellarmine Prep (Nathan Yates, Gavin McGee, Christopher Rolling, Max Saunders), 3:10.29; 2. Clovis North 3:10.49; 3. San Luis Obispo 3:12.81.
Comments